PRESTONSBURG, Ky. - The University of Rio Grande men's golf team posted a sixth place finish, carding a 62-over par score of 638 in the Alice Lloyd College Fall Invitational, which finished up on Tuesday afternoon at the StoneCrest Golf Course.
The RedStorm finished one shot behind the host Eagles for fifth place in the 36-hole, seven-team event.
Roane State Community College (18-over, 594) posted a two-shot win over the University of Pikeville (20-over, 600), while Kentucky State University was third at 24-over par 600.
KSU's Micah Strangebye captured medalist honors with a finish of 5-under par 139.
Rio Grande's top individual outing was produced by sophomore Whit Byrd (Pomeroy, OH), who was part of a tie for 15th place at 10-over par 154.
Also representing the RedStorm were senior Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH), who was 20th at 14-over par 158; junior Jacob Calvin (Chillicothe, OH), who was included in a tie for 21st at 15-over par 159; junior Jensen Anderson (Racine, OH), who was part of a deadlock for 33rd place at 23-over 167; junior Ethan Mercer (Jackson, OH), who placed 38th at 27-over par 171l sophomore Eric Dotson (Belpre, OH), who took 40th place at 32-over 176; and freshman Eli Adkins (Stout, OH), who was 45th at 52-over par 196.
Rio Grande returns to action Sept. 27-28 at the River States Conference Fall Preview in Florence, Ind.
