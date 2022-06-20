Saturday night Portsmouth Raceway Park (PRP) hosted the 5th Annual Roger Hemming Contractors Dean Knittel Memorial 410 Winged Sprint Car Race as well as the 2nd Annual Charlie Swartz Classic for Super Late Models.
Myerstown, PA's Brent Marks claimed the Dean Knittel Memorial, while Harrodsburg, KY's Michael Chilton nabbed the checkers in the Charlie Swartz Classic.
In total 76 race teams were on hand, as 45 Sprints and 31 Late Models filed into PRP's pits. The Sprint Car racing was sanctioned by the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, while the Late Model portion of the program was sanctioned by the Valvoline Iron-Man Racing Northern Series.
Saturday's Sprint Car A-Main purse exceeded $68,000 and paid $20,554 to the winner. That event also served as the final leg of the Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires, which was won by Monrovia, IN's Justin Peck.
The Sprint A-Main went 30 laps and featured three different leaders, two lead changes, and just one caution. Polesitter Tyler Courtney set the pace over the first 19 circuits. Danny Dietrich would claim the lead on lap 20, but just one lap later, Marks would move to the front where he would remain. Dietrich, Peck, and Courtney would finish second through fourth with Sam Hafertepe Jr. advancing five positions to round out the top 5. Parker Price Miller, Bill Balog, Chris Windom, Cale Thomas, and Zeb Wise would complete the top 10.
The winner of the Kleinke Enterprises Heat 1 was Sye Lynch. Claiming The Superior Lawncare Heat 2 was Brent Marks. Grabbing the Robbie Bratchett Family Heat 3 was Parker Price Miller. Winning the Houser & Sons Auto Repair Heat 4 was Danny Dietrich, and prevailing in the Knittel Family Heat 5 was Sam Hafertepe Jr. All those drivers recieved $254 for winning their respective heats. On top of that, Marty Cochenour at the Water Express supplied each heat winner with a $100-dollar bonus.
Tyler Courtney won the Holdren Construction & Mike and Lanita Warner Dash along with the $1,154 prize that came with it. Courtney also pocketed $354 from Vallery Ford for leading the most laps of the A-Main. Courtney also picked up an additional $1,254 from JD and Anita Knittel for leading the 12th lap.
Justin Peck won $1,333.33 from Ohio Pest Control for finishing third in the A-Main. Mitchel Moles received $554 for earning the Longest Tow Award presented by Ricer Equipment. Cap Henry pocketed $854 from MPI Steering Wheel for being the Feature's Hard Charger, as he advanced 12 positions.
A Fast-Time Award of $454 for the Sprints was presented by Dean Knittel's #1 fan Rick Johnson accompanied by a $100-dollar bonus from Bryan Sibole. Bill Balog earned that with a time of 12.816 seconds.
Saturday's Charlie Swartz Classic saw a solid finish as Michael Chilton fended off Robby Hensley for the victory. The final 16 laps of the race went caution free. In that time, Chilton built a somewhat comfortable lead, but with six laps to go his advantage had evaporated and Hensley had pulled to within a little less than a car length. Hensley continued to apply heat to the finish but never could make a move. RJ Conley, Zach Hill, and Rod Conley rounded out the top 5. The remainder of the top 10 consisted of Brandon Fouts, Shannon Thornsberry, Lucas Crooks, Austyn Mills, and Kody Evans.
The race had four former track champions place in the top 7... the Conley brothers, Fouts, and Thornsberry. Eighth-place finisher Lucas Crooks is the 16-year-old grandson of former Dirt Track World Championship and Word 100 winner Charlie Swartz, for whom Saturday's race honored.
Saturday's Late Model Heat Race winners were Robby Hensley, Michael Chilton, and Zach Hill. Kody Evans set quick time with lap clocked at 15.851 seconds, and Shane Bailey won the B-Main.
Portsmouth Raceway Park will be back in action this coming Saturday as On The Esplanade Laser Center and Medical Spa will present five divisions of racing including the Giovanni's Wholesale Pizza Late Models presented by Impact Race Gear, the Local Happenings App Modifieds, the O'Reilly Auto Parts Limited Lates, the Express Oil & Tire Engineers Sport Mods, as well as the Ohio Valley Roofers Legends Cars.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. with racing at approximately at 7:30 p.m.
* * *
410 Sprints - Winged 45 Entries
A Feature 30 Laps | Tezos
1. 19M-Brent Marks[2]; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich[3]; 3. 13-Justin Peck[4]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]; 5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[10]; 6. 11-Parker Price Miller[5]; 7. 17B-Bill Balog[7]; 8. 19-Chris Windom[6]; 9. 91T-Cale Thomas[15]; 10. 10-Zeb Wise[9]; 11. 42-Sye Lynch[8]; 12. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[14]; 13. 4-Cap Henry[25]; 14. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[16]; 15. 55X-Alex Bowman[11]; 16. 39-Christopher Bell[23]; 17. 97-Greg Wilson[22]; 18. 26-Cory Eliason[12]; 19. 1-Nate Dussel[21]; 20. 99-Skylar Gee[17]; 21. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[19]; 22. 101-Lachlan McHugh[20]; 23. 54-Danny Smith[26]; 24. (DNF) 49X-Ian Madsen[24]; 25. (DNF) 22-Cole Duncan[13]; 26. (DNF) 70-Sammy Swindell[18]
B Feature 12 Laps | Classic Ink USA
1. 1-Nate Dussel[4]; 2. 97-Greg Wilson[3]; 3. 39-Christopher Bell[11]; 4. 49X-Ian Madsen[2]; 5. 54-Danny Smith[15]; 6. A79-Brandon Wimmer[7]; 7. 16-DJ Foos[5]; 8. 25R-Jordan Ryan[16]; 9. 17-Carson Short[12]; 10. 4X-Cale Stinson[6]; 11. 4T-Tyler Street[9]; 12. 2S-Nathan Skaggs[17]; 13. 14-Gary Taylor[8]; 14. 22B-Ryan Broughton[13]; 15. 59-Bryan Nuckles[10]; 16. (DNF) 4-Cap Henry[1]; 17. (DNS) 28-Brandon Spithaler
C Feature 6 Laps | Computer Man
1. 25R-Jordan Ryan[1]; 2. 2S-Nathan Skaggs[3]; 3. 5J-Jake Hesson[2]; 4. 4S-Chris Smalley[5]; 5. 24-Lee Haskins[6]; 6. 40-Logan Fenton[4]; 7. (DNS) 1B-Keith Baxter; 8. (DNS) 4XX-Bradley Ashford
Dash 6 Laps | Elliott's Custom Trailers and Carts
1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]; 2. 19M-Brent Marks[4]; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich[5]; 4. 13-Justin Peck[1]; 5. 11-Parker Price Miller[3]; 6. 19-Chris Windom[6]; 7. 17B-Bill Balog[7]; 8. 42-Sye Lynch[9]; 9. 10-Zeb Wise[8]; 10. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[10]
Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:03:38.000 | Hunt Brothers Pizza
1. 42-Sye Lynch[1]; 2. 17B-Bill Balog[4]; 3. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[2]; 4. 99-Skylar Gee[3]; 5. 4-Cap Henry[5]; 6. A79-Brandon Wimmer[6]; 7. 39-Christopher Bell[8]; 8. 25R-Jordan Ryan[7]; 9. (DNS) 25-Chris Myers
Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:03:44.000 | CSI Shocks
1. 19M-Brent Marks[1]; 2. 55X-Alex Bowman[2]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]; 4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[9]; 5. 1-Nate Dussel[6]; 6. 14-Gary Taylor[5]; 7. 17-Carson Short[3]; 8. 2S-Nathan Skaggs[7]; 9. (DNS) 8D-Josh Davis
Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:04:55.000 | All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads
1. 11-Parker Price Miller[1]; 2. 13-Justin Peck[4]; 3. 91T-Cale Thomas[3]; 4. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[2]; 5. 97-Greg Wilson[5]; 6. 4T-Tyler Street[6]; 7. 54-Danny Smith[8]; 8. 5J-Jake Hesson[7]; 9. 24-Lee Haskins[9]
Heat 4 8 Laps | Mobil 1
1. 48-Danny Dietrich[3]; 2. 26-Cory Eliason[2]; 3. 19-Chris Windom[1]; 4. 101-Lachlan McHugh[9]; 5. 16-DJ Foos[6]; 6. 49X-Ian Madsen[4]; 7. 22B-Ryan Broughton[5]; 8. 4S-Chris Smalley[7]; 9. 4XX-Bradley Ashford[8]
Heat 5 8 Laps | Kistler Racing Products
1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[1]; 2. 22-Cole Duncan[3]; 3. 10-Zeb Wise[4]; 4. 70-Sammy Swindell[2]; 5. 4X-Cale Stinson[6]; 6. 59-Bryan Nuckles[7]; 7. 28-Brandon Spithaler[5]; 8. 40-Logan Fenton[8]; 9. (DNS) 1B-Keith Baxter
Qualifying | 00:28:33.000 | Dixie Vodka
1. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:12.816[6]; 2. 42-Sye Lynch, 00:12.893[5]; 3. 13-Justin Peck, 00:12.894[27]; 4. 11-Parker Price Miller, 00:12.960[24]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 00:13.007[18]; 6. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 00:13.013[9]; 7. 19M-Brent Marks, 00:13.051[12]; 8. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles, 00:13.075[19]; 9. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:13.082[1]; 10. 4-Cap Henry, 00:13.125[8]; 11. 10-Zeb Wise, 00:13.183[42]; 12. 49X-Ian Madsen, 00:13.189[35]; 13. 55X-Alex Bowman, 00:13.223[14]; 14. A79-Brandon Wimmer, 00:13.224[4]; 15. 91T-Cale Thomas, 00:13.256[26]; 16. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 00:13.259[3]; 17. 39-Christopher Bell, 00:13.304[7]; 18. 19-Chris Windom, 00:13.340[36]; 19. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 00:13.370[44]; 20. 26-Cory Eliason, 00:13.378[33]; 21. 17-Carson Short, 00:13.380[15]; 22. 70-Sammy Swindell, 00:13.400[43]; 23. 97-Greg Wilson, 00:13.404[23]; 24. 48-Danny Dietrich, 00:13.438[34]; 25. 22B-Ryan Broughton, 00:13.443[29]; 26. 22-Cole Duncan, 00:13.479[40]; 27. 14-Gary Taylor, 00:13.519[10]; 28. 1-Nate Dussel, 00:13.529[11]; 29. 16-DJ Foos, 00:13.532[30]; 30. 4T-Tyler Street, 00:13.556[22]; 31. 28-Brandon Spithaler, 00:13.583[45]; 32. 25-Chris Myers, 00:13.601[2]; 33. 5J-Jake Hesson, 00:13.629[25]; 34. 2S-Nathan Skaggs, 00:13.630[16]; 35. 54-Danny Smith, 00:13.710[20]; 36. 4X-Cale Stinson, 00:13.766[37]; 37. 59-Bryan Nuckles, 00:14.075[41]; 38. 24-Lee Haskins, 00:14.204[21]; 39. 8D-Josh Davis, 00:14.584[13]; 40. 40-Logan Fenton, 00:14.865[39]; 41. 4S-Chris Smalley, 00:14.866[31]; 42. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:59.999[17]; 43. 4XX-Bradley Ashford, 00:59.999[28]; 44. 1B-Keith Baxter, 00:59.999[38]; 45. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 00:59.999[32]
Late Models 31 Entries
A Feature 1 40 Laps | 00:27:10.830
1. 97C-Michael Chilton[2]; 2. 21R-Robby Hensley[1]; 3. 71C-RJ Conley[4]; 4. 7H-Zach Hill[3]; 5. 71R-Rod Conley[5]; 6. 81-Brandon Fouts[9]; 7. 17T-Shannon Thornsberry[6]; 8. 1L-Lucas Crooks[12]; 9. 1AM-Austyn Mills[10]; 10. 4G-Kody Evans[7]; 11. 21K-Kirk Phillips[11]; 12. CJ1-Charlie Jude[18]; 13. 29-Clint Keenan[20]; 14. 7-Audie Swartz[22]; 15. 33AJ-Austin Lay[21]; 16. 1S-Shane Bailey[16]; 17. 1B-Nick Bocook[8]; 18. 21H-Kenneth Howell[14]; 19. B1-Josh Bocook[17]; 20. 1-Corey Lewis[13]; 21. 58-Evyian Terry[19]; 22. W1-Ronnie Whitt[15]
B Feature 8 Laps | 00:06:43.665
1. 1S-Shane Bailey[1]; 2. B1-Josh Bocook[5]; 3. CJ1-Charlie Jude[2]; 4. 58-Evyian Terry[7]; 5. 29-Clint Keenan[6]; 6. 7-Audie Swartz[4]; 7. 6-Travis Carr[8]; 8. 33AJ-Austin Lay[10]; 9. 23-GC Erwin[14]; 10. 97-Kevin Terry[9]; 11. 27-Shawn Martin[11]; 12. 21-Justin Carter[12]; 13. 23E-Richie Edwards[15]; 14. (DNS) C7-Kenny Christy; 15. (DNS) 511-Chris Lockhart
Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:04:18.000
1. 21R-Robby Hensley[3]; 2. 71C-RJ Conley[4]; 3. 4G-Kody Evans[1]; 4. 1AM-Austyn Mills[5]; 5. 1-Corey Lewis[2]; 6. 1S-Shane Bailey[7]; 7. 7-Audie Swartz[9]; 8. 58-Evyian Terry[10]; 9. 33AJ-Austin Lay[6]; 10. 511-Chris Lockhart[8]
Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:06:56.000
1. 97C-Michael Chilton[2]; 2. 71R-Rod Conley[1]; 3. 1B-Nick Bocook[5]; 4. 21K-Kirk Phillips[4]; 5. 21H-Kenneth Howell[3]; 6. CJ1-Charlie Jude[7]; 7. B1-Josh Bocook[6]; 8. 6-Travis Carr[8]; 9. 27-Shawn Martin[10]; 10. 23-GC Erwin[9]
Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:06:26.000
1. 7H-Zach Hill[1]; 2. 17T-Shannon Thornsberry[3]; 3. 81-Brandon Fouts[2]; 4. 1L-Lucas Crooks[4]; 5. W1-Ronnie Whitt[7]; 6. C7-Kenny Christy[6]; 7. 29-Clint Keenan[5]; 8. 97-Kevin Terry[9]; 9. 21-Justin Carter[8]; 10. 23E-Richie Edwards[11]
Qualifying 1 | 00:00:32.000
1. 4G-Kody Evans, 00:15.851[29]; 2. 71R-Rod Conley, 00:16.005[1]; 3. 7H-Zach Hill, 00:16.016[17]; 4. 1-Corey Lewis, 00:16.030[21]; 5. 97C-Michael Chilton, 00:16.088[16]; 6. 81-Brandon Fouts, 00:16.088[27]; 7. 21R-Robby Hensley, 00:16.110[10]; 8. 21H-Kenneth Howell, 00:16.117[5]; 9. 17T-Shannon Thornsberry, 00:16.138[22]; 10. 71C-RJ Conley, 00:16.196[20]; 11. 21K-Kirk Phillips, 00:16.217[3]; 12. 1L-Lucas Crooks, 00:16.224[7]; 13. 1AM-Austyn Mills, 00:16.241[19]; 14. 1B-Nick Bocook, 00:16.248[4]; 15. 29-Clint Keenan, 00:16.286[24]; 16. 33AJ-Austin Lay, 00:16.383[26]; 17. B1-Josh Bocook, 00:16.415[15]; 18. C7-Kenny Christy, 00:16.436[12]; 19. 1S-Shane Bailey, 00:16.556[18]; 20. CJ1-Charlie Jude, 00:16.560[30]; 21. W1-Ronnie Whitt, 00:16.564[2]; 22. 511-Chris Lockhart, 00:16.586[11]; 23. 6-Travis Carr, 00:16.813[25]; 24. 21-Justin Carter, 00:16.847[23]; 25. 7-Audie Swartz, 00:16.874[6]; 26. 23-GC Erwin, 00:16.894[8]; 27. 97-Kevin Terry, 00:16.931[9]; 28. 58-Evyian Terry, 00:16.976[14]; 29. 27-Shawn Martin, 00:17.160[13]; 30. 7S-Billy Staker, 00:17.160[28]
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.