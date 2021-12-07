ALLENDALE, Mich. — Former Beaver Eagle standout runner Evan Leist started his indoor track season on a strong note at the Grand Valley State University Holiday Open this past weekend.
Racing in the 5,000 meter-run, Leist recorded a new indoor personal best in a time of 14 minutes and 34 seconds to finish seventh in his heat.
His time was the fastest of the four runners from Cedarville University and was the second-fastest time ever ran by a Yellow Jacket.
This was Leist's final race of 2021, a year which saw the junior lead his team at the 2021 NCAA Division II Cross Country Championship by finishing 68th in the country in a time of 32:05 for the 10-kilometer race.
The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to race again on Jan. 22, 2022 at the Hillsdale Winter Classic in Hillsdale, Michigan.
