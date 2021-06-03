Two Piketon baseball players may be pitted against each other in future seasons as members of two local college teams.
With graduation just completed a few days earlier, Piketon’s Easton Lansing and Logan Maynard made their college choices official. Lansing is headed to Shawnee State University to join the Bears, while Maynard will be going to the University of Rio Grande and become a part of the RedStorm roster.
Piketon Head Baseball Coach Jonathan Teeters had nothing but good things to say about the two players. Both Lansing and Maynard will play summer ball together once again as members of the Waverly Post 142 Shockers baseball program, which is headed up by Coach Teeters.
“Our program is very proud of Easton,” said Teeters. “He’s the hardest worker I’ve ever had; he deserves this opportunity. Shawnee State is getting a soldier and someone who always does things the right way. I’m excited to see what Easton does at the next level.”
Lansing has primarily played first base and catcher for the Redstreaks. He expects to do the same for the Bears.
“It has always been a dream of mine to get to go to play,” said Lansing of heading to the college baseball world. “I get to play at the next level, and it is right in our backyard, so I get to stay close to home and be with family still. You are going to need your family to help you out throughout your life. I’m a ‘momma’s boy.’ I need my mom to be close.”
Lansing plans to major in engineering at SSU. But he has faith that he will be able to keep up with his schoolwork and play baseball.
“There isn’t anything that I can’t handle,” said Lansing. “God is good. God has gotten me here and given me a good family. If it wasn’t for Him, I wouldn’t be able to to wake up every day and give Him my all. God is good all of the time. All of the time, God is good.”
Maynard has played multiple positions for the Redstreaks and will look to use that to his advantage at Rio Grande.
“Our program is very proud of Logan,” said Teeters. “His diverse skill set will allow him to be utilized in multiple positions. His hands and feet, along with being fully committed to bettering his game on the diamond, will allow him the opportunity to compete for time. We are excited to watch Logan develop at Rio Grande.”
It is a dream come true for Maynard, an athlete primarily focused on the game of baseball.
“I’ve thought about playing college baseball since I was little. It was always my end goal to play at the next level. That’s what I have worked for my whole life. Playing in all of the tournaments led to this opportunity,” said Maynard. “I love the game and the people with it. We make friendships and memories that last forever. It is just a brotherhood.”
Maynard, who will major in business, will be happy wherever the RedStorm need him.
“I will play infield or wherever they need me,” he said. “I can play all kinds of spots. The coach said they needed someone like me who could be a utility player.”
Maynard and Lansing will have the opportunity to play a few more games on their home field at Piketon High School as the Post 142 Shockers season gets underway.
