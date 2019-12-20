As a young team still trying to find its way, the up-and-down start to Southern Ohio Conference Division II play continued for Eastern this past week.
The Eagles were victorious on the road over the hosting South Webster Jeeps on Tuesday, 58-50. But when they returned home for a Friday night clash with Valley, they fell to the Indians 58-49.
In Tuesday’s game, the Eagles started strong, using a barrage of three-pointers (three from Hunter Cochenour, one from Brennen Slusher) to open up a 17-7 lead after one quarter. The shots weren’t falling as well in the second. Neil Leist delivered the lone three, while Chase Carter added a bucket. But the defense kept the Jeeps under 10, allowing the Eagles to stay in front 22-16.
Coming out of halftime, Cochenour hit two more triples, while Leist added another, sparking another big quarter. But South Webster’s Trae Zimmerman broke free, hitting four three-pointers of his own. In fact, the Jeeps had seven three-pointers as a team to create 21 of the 24 points. By the end of the third quarter, they had cut Eastern’s lead to one, 41-40.
In the final frame, Cochenour led the charge with 10 of his team’s 17 points, including an 8-of-8 performance on the line. In all, the Eagles went 13-of-16 on the line with freshman Gabe McBee going a perfect 4-for-4. The Jeeps scored just 10, allowing the Eagles to leave with a 58-50 win.
Cochenour led all scorers with 27 points and was the only Eagle to reach double figures. Leist followed with nine points, while Dillion Mattox had seven.
Zimmerman finished with 18 for the Jeeps, followed by Gabe Ruthe with 10 and Andrew Smith with nine.
There were some similar story lines Friday night, but once the Eagles fell behind in the second quarter, they could never catch up to the visiting Indians in the 59-48 loss.
The Eagles flew out to a 9-3 lead by the midpoint of the opening quarter. But Valley came surging back, using scoring from six different players to get within one, 13-12.
The Indians used that momentum to start the second quarter on an 11-0 run. Valley led by as much as 13 in the second quarter, staying in front 30-19 at the break.
Eastern made a run to start the third quarter, scoring eight unanswered points to get within three, 30-27. Valley pushed the lead back up to six before Eastern trimmed it down to two. But the Eagles couldn’t pull closer. It seemed like they were always a step behind Valley’s rotation.
Valley pushed the lead up to 13, 54-41 with about three minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Eastern rallied to cut the lead down to single digits one final time before the Indians closed the win, 59-48.
“We can score. I know we are capable of scoring,” said Eastern coach Lakiem Lockery. “But we weren’t playing defense. We didn’t have energy and effort. We had effort late in the fourth quarter. Where was that early in the game? We have to have desperation mode from the tip. If we don’t play defense, we are putting ourselves in a hole.
Talking about the second half and late in the fourth quarter, Lockery said, “We continued to give ourselves a chance. We had free throw opportunities, but we missed some of them. Those were easy baskets that gave us opportunities to fight right back into the game. We could have gotten offensive rebounds. I preach effort, energy and intensity. When you don’t have all three of them or even one of them, you are going to have a loss.”
Hunter Cochenour finished with 17 points for Eastern, followed by Carter with 11 and Slusher with eight. Dillion Mattox had five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Gabe McBee and Cochenour also had five rebounds each.
Ellis and Mollette led Valley with 12 points each. Arnett followed with eight points.
The Eagles dropped to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. They will head to West Union on Saturday night.
“We have to take this (loss) in and turn around tomorrow and go to West Union. They are a good team that is older than us,” said Lockery. “It is about us being disciplined. We have to stop listening to the outside noise. I know what we can do. We’ve seen the success.”
