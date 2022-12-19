A slow start turned into a fantastic finish for the Eastern Eagles as they knocked off previously unbeaten Wheelersburg Friday night, Dec. 16, in front of the home crowd at EHS.
In a nail-biter that went down to the final seconds, the Eagles prevailed for a 62-59 victory over the visiting Pirates.
At the end of the game, freshman Brewer Tomlison and junior Dylan Morton had the high-pressure shots to put the Eagles ahead and give them a three-point cushion. Tomlison battled in the paint for Eastern’s final field goal with less than a minute remaining, giving the Eagles a 60-59 lead. Then Morton was fouled and swished two high pressure foul shots with 8.3 seconds left, extending the lead to 62-59. Wheelersburg’s final three-point attempt fell short and Neil Leist recovered the defensive rebound.
“This is a really big win for our program,” Eastern coach Ethan Leist said. “I don’t know if we’ve ever beaten Wheelersburg. If we did, we haven’t beaten them here.”
It didn’t start so well for the Eagles, who found themselves down 6-0 in the first three minutes of play. Neil Leist finally broke through for his team, sinking a pair of free throws after Morton set him up with an assist. On Wheelersburg’s next possession, Morton secured a defensive rebound and fired it to Leist for a triple, pulling EHS within one, 6-5. Wheelersburg’s ball pressure created turnovers. That allowed the Pirates to go on a 9-2 run to end the quarter and take a 15-7 lead.
The first two minutes of the second quarter saw the Pirates take a double digit lead, 22-11. Eastern battled back with an 8-2 run that saw the Eagles get within four. Jace White and Neil Leist had the first two buckets. After Connor Estep scored, White provided another bucket and then made a recovery of a turnover, driving inside and then dishing out to Tucker Leist for a three. That cut the lead to 24-20. But once again, the Pirates strung together another run, pushing to a double digit lead of 33-23 at the break.
Tomlison, who sat much of the first half with foul trouble, reentered the lineup for the second half and managed to avoid his fifth foul the rest of the way. He provided an old-fashioned three-point play to start the third quarter, trimming the lead to seven 35-26. After Wheelersburg’s Caleb Arthur had his team’s first basket to make the lead nine again, the Eagles took flight, outscoring the Pirates 19-6 over the remainder of the quarter.
White began a sequence of eight unanswered points for Eastern. He followed with another bucket off a Pirate turnover and then provided an assist to Tomlison following another Burg miscue. Neil Leist cashed in on the next Pirate turnover, pulling the Eagles within one, 35-34. Pirate Zavier Stanley broke through for his team, extending the margin to three, only to see the Eagles follow by tying the game and then taking the lead. Eastern scored the next five points, moving ahead when TJ Richards scored off a Pirate turnover, 39-37.
“The biggest thing is that the guys kept fighting. We let them (Wheelersburg) get out and go on a run early on. You start thinking, ‘How are we going to climb back in this thing?’ You don’t want to get into a hole against a good team like that,” Leist said.
“Wheelersburg is a good team. They are physical, well-coached and to dig a hole like that is really tough. We kept preaching to them, ‘You just gotta keep fighting. If you keep fighting for four quarters and make this a winnable game, we will have a chance down the stretch.’ That’s what they did. Our kids deserve so much credit for that.”
The Pirates tied the contest at 39. Then Neil Leist buried a three-pointer and Tomlison followed with a bucket in the paint, moving the lead to five, the largest lead for the Eagles, up to that point. The Pirates trimmed it to four as the third quarter came to an end, 45-41.
Opening the fourth quarter, Tucker Leist sunk a pair of foul shots to create a six-point lead for the Eagles. The Pirates fought back with a 10-3 run over the next three minutes, briefly retaking the lead 51-50. Tomlison moved the Eagles back in front with a pair of foul shots, 52-51, with four minutes left in regulation.
The final four minutes saw the two teams continue to battle back and forth, as each bucket reclaimed the lead for the scoring team with one tie occuring at 55-55. Wheelersburg’s final lead came at 59-58 with 55.4 seconds left. Then Tomlison scored the go-ahead basket and Morton created the three-point cushion on the line with 8.3 seconds to go. Wheelersburg’s final three-point shot attempt was off the mark and Neil Leist secured the defensive rebound in the 62-59 win.
The largest difference for the Eagles shooting-wise was their ability to get to the foul line where they hit 15-of-21 for 71.4 percent. Wheelersburg went 5-of-14 for just 35.7 percent. The Eagles hit 16-of-33 shots from two-point range and 5-of-11 from beyond the arc. The Pirates went 18-of-27 from two-point range and 6-of-13 from long range. Eastern suffered 14 turnovers, while the Pirates had 15.
For the Eagles, Neil Leist was the leading scorer with a game high 17 points, followed by Tomlison with 15 and White with 13.
For the Pirates, Nolan Wright led with 15, followed by Jackson Schwamburger with 13 and Luke Swords with 11.
With the victory, Eastern improved to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II.
“After the West loss, we had 26 turnovers. I think the guys stopped believing in what we had taught. We went away from that a little bit, especially down the stretch in two games. Tonight, we wanted to get back to what we were doing in those first couple of games — moving the ball, getting out in transition, running and playing free. Being back home, it was an opportunity to shoot the ball better. Thankfully we did that,” Leist said.
“The only thing that the coaching staff has done is to keep believing in them and putting them in a position to be successful. We didn’t lose faith in them. They showed up big time tonight and proved us right.”
The Eagles are set to travel to Waverly’s downtown gymnasium Friday night to tangle with the hosting Tigers.
BOX SCORE:
Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Eastern 62 vs. Wheelersburg 59
WHS — 15 18 8 18 — 59
EHS — 7 16 22 17 — 62
WHEELERSBURG (59) — Connor Estep 5 0 1-2 11, Nolan Wright 3 3 0-1 15, Jackson Schwamburger 3 1 4-4 13, Caleb Arthur 1 0 0-0 2, Zavier Stanley 1 0 0-0 2, Braylon Rucker 0 2 0-0 6, Luke Swords 3 0 0-0 6, Xander Mowery 0 0 0-4 0, Kaden Johnson 2 0 0-3 4, TOTALS 18 6 5-14 59.
EASTERN (62) — Tucker Leist 0 2 2-3 8, TJ Richards 1 0 0-0 2, Jace White 6 0 1-3 13, Neil Leist 2 3 4-4 17, Brewer Tomlison 5 0 5-7 15, Dylan Morton 2 0 3-4 7, Teagan Werner 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 16 5 15-21 62.
