Southern Ohio Conference Division I Football Honorees 2021

First Team: Symmes Valley's Eli Patterson, Ethan Patterson, Levi Niece, Tanner McComas, Gavan Yates, Grayson Walsh, Nick Strow and Brayden Webb; Northwest's Alex Baer, Wyatt Brackman, Austin Newman and Aaren Penn; Notre Dame's Gavin Hart, Cody Metzler, Dylan Seison and Wyatt Webb; East's Leviticus Justice, Keagan Jackson, and Landehn Pernell; Eastern's K.J. Reinsmith; Green's Ethan Hayslip and Derek Salyers. 

Second Team: Symmes Valley's Aleck Beckett, Levi Ross and Isaac Ross; Northwest's Zane Gilley, Darius Williams, Jesse Copas, Carter Runyon, and Waylon McGlone; Notre Dame's Carter Campbell and Beau Hobbs; East's Austin Baughman and Cameron Justice; Eastern's Landon Reinsmtih, Brady Moore and Teagan Werner; Green's Abe McBee.

SOC I Final Team Standings: 1. Symmes Valley, 2. Northwest, 3. Notre Dame, 4. East, 5T. Green, 5T. Eastern.

SOC I Offensive Player of the Year: Northwest's Wyatt Brackman

SOC I Defensive Player of the Year: Symmes Valley's Brayden Webb

SOC I Co-Linemen of the Year: Symmes Valley's Levi Niece and Eli Patterson

SOC I Coach of the Year: Symmes Valley's Rusty Webb

