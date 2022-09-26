Regular season varsity girls tennis match play is complete for the Waverly Lady Tigers.
With an overall record of 15-3, Waverly was set to begin Southern Ohio Conference tournament play on Tuesday evening at the new Portsmouth West courts.
Over the final weeks of the regular season, Waverly had many victories, losing just one match in the month of September.
The Lady Tigers traveled to Jackson on Sept. 12 and picked up a 3-2 win.
In No. 1 singles, Blossom Smith won 6-1, 6-3. Playing No. 2 singles, Jada Osborne suffered an 0-6, 0-6 defeat. In No. 3 singles, Lea Parker lost 0-6, 1-6.
Both doubles teams recorded victories. Greenlee Thacker and Kaelyn Linn won the No. 1 match 6-0, 6-2. Maddy Davis and Sophie Thomas claimed victory in the No. 2 match 6-1, 6-4.
A shift in the lineup was necessary for the Lady Tigers, according to coach Matt Morrison.
“Kyndra (Barker) went down at Minford and sprained her ankle pretty badly. Krittika (Kaur) was sick for Jackson, so we had to move Jada (Osborne) and Lea (Parker) into the starting lineup,” Morrison said. “We also shifted our doubles around to make them stronger as well. When you do that, you are selling out for the No. 1 singles and the two doubles matches. So it puts a lot of pressure on them but the girls responded well.”
On the next day, Sept. 13, the Lady Tigers traveled to Portsmouth to take on an undefeated Notre Dame and won 3-2.
In No. 1 singles, Blossom Smith won 6-2, 6-2. In No. 2 singles, Krittika Kaur lost 1-6, 0-6. In No. 3 singles, Jada Osborne lost 1-6, 0-6.
Once again, the doubles teams provided the wins needed to take the match. Kaelyn Linn and Greenlee Thacker won the No. 1 match 6-2, 7-5. Maddy Davis and Sophie Thomas took the victory in the No. 2 match 6-1, 6-3.
“Notre Dame was undefeated, so it felt good to get that one. Their No. 1 singles (player) hasn’t lost a match all year until Blossom tonight. She played great,” Morrison said. “We may be running some different lineups in tournaments coming up so it’s good to get the reps in with the doubles teams.”
On Sept. 15, Waverly cruised past Valley 5-0. Then Waverly picked up a pair of non-league victories, defeating Portsmouth 4-1 on Sept. 20 and then beating Miami Trace 4-1 on Sept 21. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Waverly played Wheelersburg, battling to a 2-2 tie before darkness came and suspended the match.
