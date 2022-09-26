Waverly girls tennis - Jada serve

Waverly’s Jada Osborne serves to her opponent in the home match against Portsmouth. Osborne recently began playing singles after an injury shifted Waverly’s lineup.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

Regular season varsity girls tennis match play is complete for the Waverly Lady Tigers.

With an overall record of 15-3, Waverly was set to begin Southern Ohio Conference tournament play on Tuesday evening at the new Portsmouth West courts.

