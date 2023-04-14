The Waverly Tigers notched three conference victories and one outside of conference this week to string together a four game winning streak. The Tigers looked to make it five wins a row when they clashed with the Valley Indians Friday afternoon.
April 8
The Waverly Tigers stepped out of SOC II play Saturday to do battle with the Vinton County Vikings and came away with a statement win 21-4.
Tanner Nichols got the win on the bump for the Tigers.
While Nichols was spinning it well on the mound, the Waverly bats were making thunder at the plate.
LT Jordan led the Tigers at the dish. Jordan went 4-5 with a double, scored four times, swiped to bases and drove in three runs. Jase Hurd was 2-3 on the day, scoring four times, stole three bases and tallied two RBIs. Also picking up two RBIs was Ben Nichols who was 2-3 with a double and a stolen base.
Alex Boles was 2-4 with a double and scored twice. Creed Smith went 2-2, robbed two bases and crossed the dish twice. Jamison Morton was 2-2 with a RBI.
Waverly improved to 5-3 overall.
April 10
The Waverly Tigers returned home and returned to SOC II play in a game with Portsmouth West Monday evening.
The Tigers had a strong performance from junior Quinton Hurd, throwing a complete game. Hurd allowed a run and two hits and fanned 10 Senators in the 5-1 win.
Jase Hurd helped his cousin’s cause at the plate, going 1-2 with a pair of RBIs and scoring once. Peyton Harris and Hunter Hauck each picked a RBI and base knock on the night. LT Jordan scored twice on the day and Alex Boles crossed the dish once. Creed Smith was 1-2 with a stolen base and scored.
April 12
Waverly baseball continued to get strong pitching performances as they defeated Oak Hill, 7-0, Wednesday afternoon.
“Great road league win, you better be ready to play every day in this league,” Waverly coach Jeff Noble said.
Alex Boles threw a complete game shutout, allowing only two hits and recording 15 punch outs. With the win on the bump, Boles takes his record to 3-1 this season.
“Alex really had great command today and just pounded the zone,” Noble said. Noble also sad that the Oak Hill pitcher, Rylan Sams, was impressive the losing cause
LT Jordan led the Tigers at the plate, going 1-3 with a triple and a trio of ribbies. Ben Nichols was 2-4 on the evening with a double, and a pair of RBIs and scored once. Jase Hurd was 1-3 in the night with a triple and drove in a run. Boles helped his own cause going 1-4, stole a base and scored. Jamison Morton was 1-3 and scored a run.
Waverly improved to 7-3 on the year and 6-1 in the SOC II. The Tigers entertained Valley Friday and will travel to Wheelersburg Monday evening.
