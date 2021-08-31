In the first official race of the cross country season, Waverly junior Mitch Green made a big statement, bringing home an individual victory.
Green, who was frustrated with his individual performance at the state cross country meet as a sophomore, said he was going to use that experience to motivate himself and improve this year. That certainly was the case Saturday at Pickerington North in the Pickerington XC Classic where he won the Bengal Boys HS race in a time of 16:52.8, faster than 372 other runners competing.
Green is following up his effort from the OHSAA Early Season HS Invitational at Fortress Obetz (home of the state cross country meet) where he was seventh in the Division 2/3 Open Boys Scored 5K race in a time of 17:10.2.
The Lady Tigers also had a top-notch performance from senior Olivia Cisco in the Bengal Girls HS race where she claimed fourth (20:31.5) out of a total of 304 runners.
Teamwise, the Tigers finished 8th out of 24 in the scoring, while the Lady Tigers landed 19th overall.
Behind Green’s performance in the Bengal Boys race, seniors Ty Reisinger (31st, 18:34.1) and Jack Monroe (41st, 18:46.1) kept themselves in the top 50. They were followed by Maddox Bock (133rd, 20:42), Sam Walsh (153rd, 21:12.4), Alex Stoller (212th, 22:34.7) and Carson Kittaka (258th, 23:39.9).
Following Cisco’s lead in the Bengal Girls race, Julia Clark claimed 112th in 25:15.6. Next was Olivia Russell (210th, 28:43.9), followed closely by seniors Aiyana Tolliver (217th, 29:09.3), who is back after taking last season off due to an injury, and Jenna Thompson (218th, 29:10.1). Rounding out the results were Carly Dixon (238th, 29:51.1), Hadlee Cisco (256th, 31:20.1), Bella Massie (277th, 32:59.9), and Kaleigh Ficken (280th, 33:07.9).
In the middle school competition, Waverly had a team of boys, which finished 19th in the scoring. They included Zarian Canter (97th, 14:32.9), Jeremiah Miller (116th, 14:56.8), Max Monroe (119th, 15:01.4), Hudson Cook (181st, 17:11.7) and Slade McGraw (183rd, 17:18).
The Lady Tigers had three competitors which was not enough for a team score. They included Quinn Shaffer (47th, 15:27.6), Paisley Turner (66th, 15:55.9), and Ava Robertson (119th, 18:19.1).
Waverly will head to the Vinton County Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 4 and before competing on the home Bristol Park course for the rescheduled Waverly Tiger Invitational on Sept. 7.
