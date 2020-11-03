Two young men from Pike County will be among the hundreds competing Saturday in the state cross country meet at Fortress Obetz, a new venue for the meet this year, located at 2015 Recreation Trail in Obetz.
Eastern freshman Teagen Werner and Waverly sophomore Mitch Green have qualified for their respective teams and divisions, following strong performances in the regional round at Pickerington North.
In order to qualify, Werner needed to be in the top 20 of the Division III boys race. He finished 12th in 16:57.2. Werner was one of four freshmen in the group that qualified to advance to state. The overall race winner was Fredericktown senior Thomas Caputo, who crossed the line in 16:18.8.
Werner will race at 9 a.m. in the Division III boys state cross country race at Fortress Obetz.
In Division II, Green needed to be in the top 28 to advance to state. He finished 16th overall in 16:59.2 as the quickest sophomore in the field. The rest of his Tiger teammates were competing as well, since they had qualified as a team. But in order to re-qualify as a team, the Tigers needed to be in the top seven. They finished 17th.
Individually, Northwest senior Landen Smith won the race in 16:12.8, leading his team back to state, as the Mohawks finished in fifth place. The Unioto Shermans captured the regional title as a team.
Behind Green’s 16th-place finish, the Tigers included Jack Monroe (108th, 18:38.7), Aidan Kelly (109th, 18:40.7), Calob Ramirez (114th, 18:43.7), A.J. Sibole (136th, 19:19.2), and Ty Reisinger (145th, 19:35). The Tigers will lose Ramirez and Sibole to graduation.
Green will race at 12 p.m. in the Division II boys state cross country race at Fortress Obetz.
In the girls regional competition, Waverly’s lone representative, junior Olivia Cisco finished 37th in the Division II race in a time of 20:51. She needed to be in the top 28 to advance. The overall race winner was Johnstown-Monroe freshman Reece Savage, who crossed the line in 18:55.4.
In Division III, Eastern junior Abby Cochenour was aiming for a return to state, but she was has been dealing with an injury and did not make it into the top 20 to advance. Cochenour finished 38th overall in 21:34.9.
Also competing in the Division III regional for the first time was Piketon sophomore Kenzie Mays. She secured 68th in 22:40.5. In all, 142 runners competed in the race.
In that race, the top six runners came in under the 20-minute mark with Millersport senior Emma DiYanni winning the Division III regional title at 19:25.4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.