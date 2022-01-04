Waverly’s wrestling program continues to have “firsts” in its fourth year of existence.
On Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 6 p.m., Waverly will host its first all-girls wrestling event by hosting girls teams from Washington Court House, Western Brown and Olentangy Orange.
According to Waverly coach Scott Green, there are three Lady Tigers currently ranked among the top in the state in their respective weight classes. They include Savanna Johnson (sixth), Aiden Peoples (11th) and Emma Davis (11th).
“Come out and support the ladies of Waverly wrestling,” said Green. “Go Tigers!”
This will be Waverly’s first wrestling competition of the new year. The Lady Tigers just wrapped up sixth out of 24 teams at the Watkins Memorial High School girls wrestling tournament on Dec. 29.
Placers for Waverly in their respective classes included Savanna Johnson (second), Emma Davis (fourth), Abby Green (fifth), Jewel Leslie (sixth) and Aiden Peoples (sixth).
Two days earlier, the Waverly boys competed in the Gallia Academy Skyline Bowling Invitational, bringing home 13th out of 22 teams.
Placers in their respective weight classes included Quincy Harris (third), William Madden (third) and C.J. Tolliver (fifth).
