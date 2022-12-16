“Hang the banner” was a phrase often heard along the sidelines and on the field during Eastern High School football games during the 2022 season.
It was a chant that the team and coaches used as inspiration with the goal of winning a title so a football conference championship banner could be hung in the EHS gymnasium.
But the hopes of doing that looked bleak as the Eagles went 0-5 in their non-conference slate to start the 2022 season. In the first five games, they had scored just 56 points for an average of 11.2 points per game. Defensively, Eastern gave up 124 points for an average of 24.8 points per game over that same five-game stretch.
After Eastern’s fifth straight loss when Berne Union came from behind to defeat the Eagles, 21-14, Tomlison and the coaching staff told the team that the goals of winning a conference championship and qualifying for the playoffs were still a possibility. Tomlison urged his players to look at the upcoming league schedule as a clean slate.
Junior Dylan Morton, who had been moved to tight end to start the season, went back to quarterback full time. Jace White who had been quarterbacking, moved back to receiver, but also returned to quarterback on wildcat packages.
“At the beginning of the year, other positions needed to be filled, so I was trying to help the team,” Morton said. “They needed me back in there (at quarterback) so I filled the position and did what the team needed.”
The next five games saw the Eagles take flight as they entered SOC play. The Eagles nearly tripled their offensive output, generating 143 points during the slate of five SOC games, pushing their average up to 28.6 points per game. The defense fared a little better as well, surrendering 110 points over the final five weeks for an average of 22 points per game.
The run started with a 24-8 home victory over the (Sciotoville) East Tartans on Sept. 23. A trip to Willow Wood followed the next week where the Eagles came away with a 27-20 triumph over the hosting Symmes Valley Vikings on Sept. 30.
With confidence growing after two straight victories, the Eagles had a setback, but they didn’t allow it to slow their flight. Entertaining the Notre Dame Titans on Oct. 7, Eastern faced a 35-7 deficit at the start of the fourth quarter. They rattled off 21 unanswered points to get within a touchdown, 35-28, with 13.7 seconds left in the game.
That set the table for a showdown the next week at Northwest on Oct. 14. In a game that would go down as an instant classic for Eagle fans, Eastern came away with a 23-21 triumph, sealed with a 33-yard field goal from quarterback Dylan Morton. It was another first — the first made field goal in Eastern football history.
The contest featured defensive stands, and the Eagles had numerous highlight worthy plays, including a blocked punt that led to Eastern’s third touchdown of the game, making the lead 20-7 early in the third quarter. Then the Mohawks cut it to 20-13. Eastern was looking to take a two-score lead to seal the victory. With 2:56 left in regulation, their drive stalled and Morton was called upon to attempt a 33-yard field goal.
“We were on the left hash and wanted to try to run the ball to the middle, but we lost yardage on that play. We almost didn’t kick it,” Tomlison said after the game. “We called a timeout, and I told Dylan to put his head down and let his leg do the work. He has been kicking 40-yard field goals in practice. I have to give Charlie Martin, our long snapper, credit. He hurt his hand and he got taped up and came back in to snap it for that field goal.”
Morton’s kick had plenty of distance and sailed through the uprights, giving the Eagles the 23-13 lead.
“I never experienced anything like that. I had some confidence but not enough. I never thought I’d even have a chance to kick it actually,” said Morton, who had never attempted to kick a field goal in a game. “I knew in warmups I could kick it, but didn’t think I would be able to in a game. It feels amazing, like all of the hard work we did practicing and everything paid off.”
The game wasn’t quite over at that point. Northwest’s Wyatt Brackman scored the game’s final touchdown with 58 seconds left. Then he followed with the conversion, cutting the Eastern lead down to two, 23-21. All the Eagles needed to do was secure the kickoff and run out the clock. The Mohawks attempted an onside kick, but the Eagles recovered and went to victory formation.
“This was a very big win and a total team effort. We told the guys that if we cleaned up the turnovers and took care of special teams, we could beat Northwest,” Tomlison said after the game.
“We’ve lost four games by seven points or less this year. At 0-5, our guys could have quit. But the kids believed in themselves and we’ve turned it around. All season long, we’ve been talking about hanging our first banner in the gym. I’m proud of our staff and our players. We will enjoy this one tonight. Then it is back to business.”
That meant the Eagles needed to win their final game to clinch a share of the SOC I title. Returning home, they took care of business by defeating the visiting Green Bobcats 41-26 on Oct. 21. Northwest won its final game as well that same night, defeating Symmes Valley 53-0. That meant the Mohawks and the Eagles would share the title with matching SOC I records of 4-1.
Eastern capped the year by qualifying for the playoffs the first time (not counting the COVID year when every team entered the playoffs), and traveled to Cincinnati Country Day, falling 27-20 to end the season.
At the conclusion of the SOC I banquet on Friday, Dec. 9, Eastern senior KJ Reinsmith, the SOC I Lineman of the Year, talked about the conference title, his award, and his team.
When asked about winning the school’s first ever SOC championship, Reinsmith said, “It is beyond exciting. I’ve never felt anything like this. I’m so happy I could cry right now. It is awesome.”
As far as being named SOC I Lineman of the Year, Reinsmith said it came with a lot of hard work, and he was quick to give the rest of the Eagles credit, saying, “I couldn’t have done it without any of my teammates. You aren’t a good player without your team.”
When asked about the most exciting game during the run, Reinsmith said, “Northwest easily. That game was amazing. We’ve never beat Northwest since I’ve been a freshman. We’ve never won a conference championship. The hard work and the change with the new coaches, having the mentality we had this year, it definitely paid off. We got our gold ball.”
Reinsmith also recalled the field goal and the feeling of victory after the win at Northwest.
“It was definitely game-changing. It won us a game by two. That’s what we needed,” Reinsmith said of Morton’s field goal. “He definitely deserved getting Third Team All-State. He has worked hard. Everyone has worked hard. I want to thank my team. It was truly an amazing year, especially as a senior.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.