Piketon senior Kennedy Jenkins (1) goes up for a kill in the Lady Redstreaks sectional championship Thursday night at Zane Trace High School. Jenkins led the Lady Restreaks in blocks the season with 95.
KINNIKINNICK- The Piketon Lady Redstreaks went down in defeat in their sectional championship match with the Zane Trace Pioneers Thursday night, 25-13, 25-18, 25-10.
The loss ends the season for the Lady Streaks with a mark of 7-18. The Lady Pioneers advanced to the district round to face off with Leesburg Fairfield.
“I told the girls in the locker room, we played with a lot of heart, a lot of hustle and (without the long service runs) we were keeping right up there with them,” Piketon head coach Lori Russell said. “We just couldn’t seem to get the cards to fall in our favor tonight.”
The first moments were a microcosm for the match. Kinley May was the first server for Zane Trace and served up six straight points, including one ace. Piketon fought back with Jazzlyn Lamerson serving up an ace and Addison Johnson getting a point from the back line. After the Lady Redstreaks pulled within six at, 10-16, on a deep serve from Zane Trace, the Lady Pioneers recorded a sideout, and once again, set up shop at the service line. This time, Lexi Scott fired three straight points, including an ace.
Strong net play, for Zane Trace, by Alexis Farley and Kendra Detillon was too much for the Lady Redstreaks and they lost the first set 25-13.
In the second set, May again stepped to the backline, but the Piketon defense limited her to two points before recording a sideout. After trading points, a kill by Alisabeth Taylor brought Piketon with one point at, 8-9. May and Scott stretched the lead, both serving two points. Lamerson answered with three points of her own from the backline. Then it was Farley’s turn to own the service stripe, serving up five consecutive points and keeping Piketon at bay.
An Olivia Farmer tip kill and a pair of points from Kennedy Jenkins pulled Piketon within six, but a well placed attack down the line by Scott ended the second set in favor of the Lady Pioneers, 25-8.
In the third set, ZTHS stepped on the gas and never looked back. May had another marathon at the serving line with four tallies including a pair of aces. Moments later, Reagan Hill served up five straight points and Zane Traced led 11-2. Gracey McCullough had three straight points from the service line.
A pair of kills by Jenkins delayed the Pioneers drive temporarily, but May would get another stay at back line, serving up two more points. Hill closed the set and match with three points including an ace, 25-10.
“I’m really proud of the effort, “ Russell said. “This is the third time we played them this year, and each time I think we have gotten better each time we played them.”
Piketon will lose five seniors to graduation, including Kennedy Jenkins, Addison Johnson, Camryn Campbell, Jazzlyn Lamerson and Ashlyn Elliott.
When asked about her seniors, Russell said, “It’s kind of emotional. I’ve been with these seniors since they were in the little league. They’re going to be missed in the program. They are great leaders. They are great role models. It’s definitely bittersweet to see them go.”
