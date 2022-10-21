volleyball

Piketon senior Kennedy Jenkins (1) goes up for a kill in the Lady Redstreaks sectional championship Thursday night at Zane Trace High School. Jenkins led the Lady Restreaks in blocks the season with 95.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

KINNIKINNICK- The Piketon Lady Redstreaks went down in defeat in their sectional championship match with the Zane Trace Pioneers Thursday night, 25-13, 25-18, 25-10.

The loss ends the season for the Lady Streaks with a mark of 7-18. The Lady Pioneers advanced to the district round to face off with Leesburg Fairfield.

