Inspired by her mother’s cancer diagnosis, a local woman will be embarking on a journey that is 10,721 individuals strong.
Susan Prall, of Waverly, will be completing a 100-mile bicycle ride Saturday, Aug. 7, in Pelotonia, a Columbus-based initiative to fund innovative cancer research.
As a centerpiece of its year-round fundraising efforts, Pelotonia hosts a three-day experience that includes a weekend of cycling, entertainment and volunteerism. Since its founding, Pelotonia has raised over $217 million for cancer research, according to pelotonia.org.
Prall, who had heard of Pelotonia about eight years ago through a story on a Columbus television newscast, looked into the guidelines for entering. She said she found the fundraising portion a bit overwhelming and didn’t know if she could raise the required amount.
Her first contribution to Pelotonia happened a few years later when she donated to a co-worker and friend’s ride.
“She is a cancer survivor, so that was pretty inspiring,” said Prall of her friend’s ride.
Even as the calendar turned to 2021, Prall didn’t have any plans of riding in Pelotonia, but that changed in March.
“I set goals for 2021 back in January. One of my goals was to complete a “century ride” (100 miles) during the summer,” said Prall. “I didn’t really have any intention of entering Pelotonia until my mom’s (Linda Adams) second round of cancer showed up in late March. She had been having back pain, and we weren’t sure what was going on.
“On my 50th birthday, she was in the hospital and had undergone a pretty serious procedure and was in a lot of pain. I’ve never seen anyone in that much pain before, and I hope I never see anyone in that much pain again. I was scared to be honest. I felt like one of the Disciples on the fishing boat out in the ocean that was being rocked by a horrendous storm. I knew God could give her the strength to make it through, and I just had to hold on and keep the faith.”
It was a moment of reflection, prayer and decision, as Prall contemplated the journey ahead.
“While I sat there in her room, I started thinking about all the other families who had gone through these same moments and emotions with their loved ones fighting cancer. I have a friend that lost her mom to cancer. I texted her the next day letting her know that knowing others had come down this path before gave me a sort of solace,” said Prall.
“I started thinking about Pelotonia as a way to find purpose in this moment. Shortly after being released from the hospital, my mom mentioned she wanted to donate to a rider in Pelotonia, so I said, ‘Why not me?’ She didn’t know I had been thinking about participating in the event.”
With the goal of riding 100 miles already in place, the road ahead was clear.
“I decided to combine my earlier century ride goal with Pelotonia and decided on that distance. For the 100 mile riders, the fundraising ‘commitment’ is $2,000! If you don’t raise the total amount, you agree to pay the remaining amount yourself,” said Prall. “I was a little hesitant, but I felt God nudge me to step out in faith and trust I would be able to raise the funds.”
It didn’t take long to reach the $2,000 amount and surpass it.
“I registered on April 20 in honor of my mom’s upcoming birthday on April 25. I posted on Facebook my intention to ride in honor of my mom and others with cancer stories. I asked donors to give in honor/memory of someone, which I would in turn write their names on my helmet,” said Prall.
“In five days, my friends’ and family’s support was over $2,000! Support continues to come in, and I am currently at $3,295! I have been overwhelmed by the amount of support I received.”
Preparing for a century ride takes training. Prall downloaded the guide on Pelotonia’s website, but by the time she registered, she was behind schedule.
“I just picked up where I should have been for April and took off,” she explained.
Suggested training includes biking various distances three times a week, running/hiking two times a week, and core/strength training once a week. Prall admitted she hasn’t ben consistent with the core/strength training, as it isn’t her favorite fitness activity.
Training with others has been very beneficial. As suggested on the Pelotonia website, Prall joined a “peloton”, which is defined as a group of cyclists, or in the case of racing, the main group or pack of cyclists. Pelotonia is not a race, but rather a ride with end goals of completing distances and generating funds for cancer research.
Prall joined the peloton group “Girls with Gears” to help with training purposes and navigating the fundraising portion. She trained with them one evening, but since the group is based in New Albany, she found it a little too far to go for weekly training rides. However, members of the group have been great to answer her questions, and some of them will be completing the same 100-mile ride as Prall.
The specific ride Prall will be tackling, listed for Saturday, Aug. 7, starts in downtown Columbus and finishes in Gambier, touring through Sparta and Fredericktown to complete 100 miles on some hilly sections of roads.
To prepare, Prall utilized friends closer to home and family members to help her in her training journey, instead of going to New Albany for training rides with the “Girls with Gears”.
“I have two friends from Circleville, Hap and Diane Eaton, who are amazing bike riders! Hap is 76, and Diane is 64! They can blow me away in a heartbeat with their cycling! They’ve toured all over the United States and multiple trips abroad,” said Prall.
“They give me good advice on becoming a better/smarter cyclist. We completed 91 miles around the Pickaway/Ross/Madison county areas this past Friday. I had no idea where we were most of the time! I do know we crossed over 71 twice. The 91 miles we completed last Friday has been my longest ride to date.”
Prall has also utilized the Paint Creek Recreational Trail (also known as the Tri-County Triangle Trail), which riders can gain access to in Chillicothe and other locations all the way to Washington Court House along its 30-plus mile length.
“I rode 80 miles on the (Chillicothe) path one day, having to backtrack several sections to get in the mileage. I also cycled the Columbus bike paths one day, but I spent more time trying to figure out where I was than I actually cycled (60 miles that day),” said Prall. “When I’m riding by myself, I found listening to podcasts helps me pass the time without overthinking the ride. When I need a boost, I listen to Toby Mac’s “The Elements” — it gets me revved up every time!”
Although Prall has never done 100 miles a day before, she is confident in her abilities to tackle long distances.
“Back in 2016, my girls, Jordan and Kaylee, along with a friend from West Virginia, and I completed the GAP/C&O trail from Pittsburgh to Washington DC,” said Prall. “We rode 60 to 70 miles a day for six consecutive days, so I felt pretty confident I could get 100 with some training.”
Donations are still being accepted for the upcoming Pelotonia event.
“If you want to donate to Pelotonia, you can at pelotonia.org. If you want to donate specifically to my ride, just search Susan Prall on the Pelotonia website — 100 percent of all donations go directly to cancer research,” Prall said.
“I hope someday a cure for cancer will be found, but in the meantime, I hope ongoing research can at least improve treatments, survival rates, and quality of life for cancer patients.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.