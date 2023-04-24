Momentum was on the side of the Western Indians Thursday night, April 20, as they captured their second straight baseball victory by taking down cross-county rival Eastern with an 8-6 conquest.
Just one night earlier, Western won a thriller over the New Boston Tigers, 12-11.
The Eagles also had a victory two nights prior to taking on Western, winning 13-3 at Sciotoville East. Please see the accompanying stories.
In the first meeting between the Eastern Eagles and Western Indians on April 4, the Eagles protected their home field and recorded a 12-2 victory over the visitors. This time around on Thursday evening, April 20, in Latham, the Indians gained the early advantage and defended their home field with the 8-6 triumph.
“This is our third win overall. We’ve been practicing hard, and I’m starting to see the hard work that has paid off. We’ve been seeing it in the practices, and now we are seeing it in the games,” Western coach Mark Brewster said.
“We are hitting the ball and the guys are on target with their throws in the infield. We keep growing. Hopefully we get there by sectional time. That’s the goal.”
In Thursday’s rematch, Eastern started quickly with back-to-back singles from Nate Havens and Christian Smith. But a double-play and a groundout followed to end the threat. In the home half of the inning, Western’s first two batters, Tyler Kerns and Josh Brewster, reached via errors. But they were eliminated in a double-play and a flyout followed.
In the top of the second inning, the Western defense took Eastern’s batters down in order. Then the Indians put together a three-run effort in the home half of the frame. Michael Bennett led off and was hit by a pitch. Then Chase Carter followed with a single to center field and advanced to second on the throw that saw Bennett score, 1-0. Carter took third on a wild pitch and scored when Logan Thompson hit into a fielder’s choice, to put Western up 2-0. Thompson was safe at first and took second on the throw home. Then Jagger Grooms singled and went to second on an error, which also allowed Thompson to score, 3-0.
For the Eagles in the top of the third, Eric Manley and Havens both drew walks, but they would be stranded. In the home half of the third, Nic Lightle reached base on a one-out error, went to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a groundout from Bennett and scored on a double from Carter, to stretch the lead to 4-0. Thompson followed with a single to center field that was misplayed, allowing Carter to score, 5-0. Wyatt Henderson doubled to plate Thompson, making the lead 6-0.
Eastern broke up the shutout in the top of the fourth inning with three runs to cut the Western lead in half, 6-3. Dylan Morton led off with a single. Then Eddie Salmen reached on a fielder’s choice that saw Morton out at second. Mason Schaffner singled and Cayden Haislop drew a walk, filling the bags. Then senior Laken “Bear” Tomlison delivered a base-clearing double to slice the Indians’ lead in half.
Western tacked on another run in the bottom of the inning. Tyler Kerns drew a leadoff walk, took second and third on balks and later scored on an error, 7-3.
Neither team scored in the fifth inning. Both added a run in the sixth. Schaffner drew a leadoff walk, stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored on another wild pitch, 7-4. Western negated that gain. Nic Lightle and Bennett started the bottom of the sixth by reaching base on back-to-back errors. Lightle was able to score before the inning ended when Thompson delivered a two-out single, 8-4.
Eastern’s final chance to get back in the game came in the top of the seventh inning. Christian Smith drew a leadoff walk to start, stole second and took third on a wild pitch. Morton worked the next walk with one out. Then Smith scored on a wild pitch, and Morton advanced to second on the same play, cutting the lead to 8-5. Morton took third on a wild pitch and scored on another wild pitch, making it 8-6. But a strikeout followed to bring the game to a close.
“We’ve been streaky hitting-wise. We usually play good for three or four innings and then the wheels fall off,” Eastern coach Bill Garrison said. “We basically lost three starters from last year. We had some freshmen who I thought were going to play and didn’t. We’re missing some people, but I’m thankful for the players we have because they want to be here.”
Hitting-wise for Eastern, Bear Tomlison, the team’s lone senior, was 1-2 with a double and three RBIs. Morton followed 2-3. Smith was 1-3 with a stolen base and a run scored. Havens was also 1-3. Schaffner was 1-1 with a pair of runs and a steal. Chance Bellomy started on the hill and suffered the loss. Schaffner closed out the game in relief.
“Bear has stepped up and is playing his role. He isn’t a starter, but he plays first base for us and has done some pitching. He said he was willing to pitch. He’s never done that before,” Eastern coach Bill Garrison said.
“Back in the winter, we had him on the mound and taught him some things. He’s had a couple of really good outings. The thing about him is that he’s the leader of the team whether he is a starter or not. He’s always here to lead the team and accepts his role. He wasn’t sure if he was going to play baseball this year. When we had our meeting at the CTC, I said, ‘Bear, I want you to play. I want you on our team.’ We will miss him next year with his leadership and attitude.”
For Western, Carter went 2-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Thompson was 2-4 with three RBIs and two runs. Wyatt Henderson finished 1-2 with one RBI. Jagger Grooms was 1-2 with a stolen base. Michael Bennett was 1-2 with a run. Josh Brewster was 1-4. On the mound, Wesley Satterfield picked up the win. In four innings of work, he gave up three runs on five hits, while striking out five and walking three. Logan Lightle and Chase Carter closed in relief.
“The determination and drive is picking up. The seniors are leading,” Brewster said. “Chase Carter is starting to take a lead just like he did in basketball and starting to see that we can win. Nic Lightle is making the plays. We’re 100 percent different than we were to start the season.”
Waverly and Western will both head to Chillicothe’s VA Memorial Stadium Thursday night. The Indians will take on Greenfield McClain under the lights at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers are scheduled to play the Logan Elm Braves in the 5 p.m. game that night.
Eastern will travel to Valley Wednesday and then return home to face Waverly on Friday. Western will also be back home Friday and will face Green.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.