There was a special reason the Piketon Redstreaks scored 43 points Friday night, as they moved past the visiting Paint Valley Bearcats with a 43-20 conquest.
Prior to the game, there was a moment of silence for Piketon 1996 graduate Jeremy Henry, who passed away earlier in the week after a battle with Covid-19. Henry’s three sons — Bo, Nolan and Max — led the Redstreaks onto the field for the game.
A tearful Tyler Gullion, the head football coach of the Redstreaks, asked his players what the Henry boys said prior to the game.Then Gullion said, “Remember, one of them said, ‘You need to score 43 points because that’s how old our dad is.’”
The Redstreaks scored at will, but had trouble on two-point conversion tries. But that left the final score standing at 43.
Piketon quarterback Levi Gullion had six rushing touchdowns in the win and added a passing touchdown on a 64 yard bomb to speedy senior Johnny Burton. The defense came up with multiple interceptions and fumble recoveries, keeping Paint Valley off the scoreboard in the opening half.
An expanded story will be up online later at newswatchman.com/sports and in Wednesday’s print edition.
The Redstreaks improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Scioto Valley Conference play with the win. They are looking for an opponent for next week’s home game as the Southeastern Panthers are not coming south due to being in quarantine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.