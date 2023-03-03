Evan Leist - indoor track - Cedarville

Evan Leist is shown here in one of his races for Cedarville during the indoor track season. 

 By Alan Steible

CEDARVILLE - Cedarville University athletes Evan Leist, Savannah Ackley and Hannah Willow, and have qualified for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships.

The Yellow Jacket trio will compete on Friday, March 10 at the Virginia Beach (Va.) Sports Center.


