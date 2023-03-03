Leist qualifies NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships with two teammates NW Staff Report Mar 3, 2023 Mar 3, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Evan Leist is shown here in one of his races for Cedarville during the indoor track season. By Alan Steible Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CEDARVILLE - Cedarville University athletes Evan Leist, Savannah Ackley and Hannah Willow, and have qualified for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships.The Yellow Jacket trio will compete on Friday, March 10 at the Virginia Beach (Va.) Sports Center.Leist, a senior from Beaver, will participate in the men's 5,000 meters against 15 other runners.He crushed the school record with a mark of 14:05.38 at Grand Valley State this season. He holds the two fastest times in school history and three of the top four.This comes after Leist finished as an All-American in the NCAA Division II Men's Cross Country Championship on Dec. 2 where he ran his way to 37th.The Beaver native toured the 10K at the Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place, Washington, in 30:27.5.The Top 40 finishers achieve All-America status.Leist became the third Yellow Jacket cross country runner to be an All-American during the school's NCAA Division II era.Matt Brooker placed 28th in 2013 when he became the first CU student-athlete in any sport to be recognized as an NCAA All-American.Benjamin Tuttle finished 16th at the 2015 championship.At the upcoming Indoor Championships, Leist's female Cedarville teammates will go to battle in the 5,000-meter run (Ackley) and the high jump (Willow).Ackley, a sophomore from Hart, Mich., is one of 18 qualifiers in the women's 5,000 meter run.She set the school record this winter of 16:42.97 at Grand Valley State and also holds the No. 3 effort on CU's all-time list.Willow, a senior from Arlington, Ohio, will be among 17 competitors in the women's high jump.She twice hit her career high of 5-7 (1.70 meters) this season in both the Cedarville Invitational and Wittenberg Invitational.Leist will run at 5:55 p.m. on Friday, March 10 in the 5,000-meter race. Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Athletics Music Statistics Sociology Recommended for you Recipe of the Day Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.