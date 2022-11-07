Rio Grande's Shiloah Blevins tries to drive past a Campbellsville defender during Friday night's 73-68 loss to the Tigers in the opening round of the Brady Button Memorial Classic at the Biggers Sports Center in Columbia, Ky. Blevins led the RedStorm with 14 points and five rebounds in the loss.
Photo courtesy of Lindsey Wilson Sports Information
COLUMBIA, Ky. - Campbellsville University erased a double-digit first half deficit, then nearly coughed up a double-digit lead of its own before hanging on to upend the University of Rio Grande, 73-68, Friday night, in the opening round of the Brady Button Memorial Classic at the Biggers Sports Center.
The Tigers were playing their season opener.
Rio Grande slipped to 1-2 with the loss.
The RedStorm bolted to a 23-11 lead following a layup by senior Mike Cody (Cookeville, TN) with 9:17 remaining in the first half, but Campbellsville closed the gap to 30-29 by halftime and sprinted in front just 28 seconds into the second half.
The Tigers eventually opened up a 52-42 advantage after a three-pointer by Jace Wallace with 11:17 left to play, but Rio responded with a 10-2 run and pulled within 54-52 after a pair of free throws by Cody with 9:19 remaining.
Head coach Ryan Arrowood's club was still within four points on four different occasions in the final 4-1/2 minutes, including 72-68 after junior Miki Tadic (Hilversum, The Netherlands) hit one of two free throws with 55 seconds left, but could get no closer.
The RedStorm missed all five of their field goal attempts in the final 30 seconds and Wallace hit one of two free throws with 17 seconds remaining to set the final score.
Campbellsville shot 72.7 percent from the floor in the second half (16-for-22), including 2-for-2 from three-point range, and finished the game at 52.3 percent overall (23-for-44).
Malachi De Sousa led the Tigers with 20 points, while Wallace netted 18 and Jarius Key finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.
Wallace also had three assists and two steals in the winning effort.
Senior Shiloah Blevins (South Webster, OH) led Rio Grande with 14 points and five rebounds, while freshman Kaden Warner (Cincinnati, OH) had 12 points and Cody tossed in 10.
Tadic had three assists and three steals for the RedStorm, but was limited to just seven points.
Rio shot 49.1 percent overall (27-for-55) and 35 percent from three-point range (7-for-20), but hurt its own cause by going just 7-for-12 at the free throw line (58.3%) and committing 16 turnovers which led to a 21-7 advantage in points off of turnovers for the Tigers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.