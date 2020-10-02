Bouncing back from a tough loss at Northwest last week, the Eastern Eagles took their frustrations out on the visiting Green Bobcats.
Eastern won in front of the home crowd 40-6, bringing their record to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.
“Wyatt Hines played a great game at quarterback and really made some good decisions,” said Eastern coach Scott Tomlison. “We wanted to rest some of our guys and get them healthy for the playoffs. Freshman Abe McBee had his first start at receiver tonight and caught a long touchdown pass from Wyatt. He had a good week in practice and earned that start. So it was good to see him get rewarded.”
Eastern will have two weeks to devote to preparing for a home Division VII Region 27 playoff game, featuring the winner between Berne Union and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans. Those two teams will square off on Friday, Oct. 10.
While Eastern is the host team for the second round of the playoffs, Tomlison said they are moving the game to Piketon to allow more fans to get into the game in the larger stadium with more seating.
“We want to give a big shoutout to the Piketon administration for hosting our game. We really appreciate it. It will be much better seating for the visitors as well,” said Tomlison. “We’re just going to work on fundamentals and cleaning up some things in practice this week. Then next week we will start preparing for our opponent.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.