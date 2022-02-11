Although football season came to a close for the Piketon Redstreaks in early November 2021, they still had to wait well beyond Christmas to receive their gift from the Scioto Valley Conference (SVC).
On Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, prior to the varsity basketball game between the Piketon Redstreaks and the Huntington Huntsmen, the PHS football team was presented with the “Gold Ball” trophy from the SVC for completing an undefeated run through their schedule and capturing their school’s first league football title since 1997. The cheerleaders, pep band and student section all joined in the celebration.
Along with the undefeated run through the SVC portion of the schedule, the Redstreaks managed to stay unbeaten throughout the regular season — a feat that had not been done since 1964. They finished 10-1 overall, winning their first round regional playoff game over Coshocton by a score of 32-14, before losing to Columbus Academy 30-22 in the second round.
The Streaks averaged 42.3 points per game on offense, while surrendering 19.5 points per game defensively, and were ranked as high as eighth in the Division 5 Associated Press football poll. For most of the season, Piketon also held the top spot in Division 5 Region 19.
Also recognized during the Gold Ball presentation were Piketon’s five senior players — Levi Gullion, Camren Loar, Johnny Burton, Hunter McComas, and Braiden Dunham — who were selected as All-Ohio team members.
That group was led by quarterback Levi Gullion who received one of the highest honors that is bestowed on players, being named First Team All-Ohio and Division 5 Co-Offensive Player of the Year for the state of Ohio by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Gullion, a 6-foot, 3-inch, 195-pound dual threat QB, passed for 3,075 yards and 31 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,023 yards and 21 touchdowns during his senior season. In total, Gullion finishes with 7,715 career passing yards and 69 career passing touchdowns to go along with 111 career total touchdowns. Besides his All-Ohio accolades, Gullion was SVC Offensive Player of the Year, Division 5 Southeast District Player of the Year, First Team All-SVC and First Team All-Southeast District.
Gullion’s primary targets in the passing game — senior receivers Camren Loar (5-9, 159 pounds) and Johnny Burton (5-11, 175 pounds) — both finished with more than 1,200 yards receiving. Both Loar and Burton were named Third Team All-Ohio Division 5, First Team All-Southeast District and First Team All-SVC. Loar finishes his PHS career with 2,682 receiving yards, while Burton ends with 2,433 receiving yards.
One of Gullion’s protectors was senior offensive lineman Hunter McComas (6-2, 225 pounds), who was Third Team All-Ohio Division 5, First Team All-Southeast District and First Team All-SVC, as well as SVC Offensive Lineman of the Year. Behind McComas and the rest of the offensive line, the Redstreaks totaled 1,960 rushing yards with 33 touchdowns and 3,093 passing yards with 31 touchdowns.
Senior defensive end Braiden Dunham completed the Third Team All-Ohio honorees. Dunham (6-4, 215 pounds) played a very disruptive defensive end. Dunham totaled 56 tackles for the 2021 season. He was the top defender in three statistical categories, including 10 tackles for loss, four sacks and 17 hurries of the opposing quarterback. Dunham caused three fumbles and blocked a punt. His honors included Third Team All-Ohio Division 5, First Team All-Southeast District, First Team All-Scioto Valley Conference, and SVC Defensive Lineman of the year.
To see more photos from the trophy presentation, check out the accompanying photo gallery that is included with the online version of this story at newswatchman.com/sports.
