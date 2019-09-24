Eastern, Western, Waverly and Piketon all met at Piketon High School on Saturday morning for the annual Pike County quad varsity volleyball matches.
The day featured four games and 10 sets of volleyball played. Waverly took the championship over Eastern, while Western took the consolation match over Piketon.
The first match of the day featured the Eastern Eagles and the host Piketon Redstreaks. After Eastern grabbed a 4-2 advantage, Piketon then used a 4-0 run to take a 6-4 lead that forced the Eagles to use a timeout. Piketon then added onto their run to make it an 11-4 lead.
Trailing 17-4, Eastern then used a 7-0 run to get, within 17-11. Later in the set trailing 21-15, Eastern used a 12-4 scoring burst to come from behind and win the first set 27-25.
In set two, it was as even as it could get as both teams would be tied from 8-8 all the way to 23-23. It was Piketon who scored the last two points to take set two 25-23 and even the match at 1-1. In set three, Eastern built leads at 9-6 and 15-10 on their way to a 25-17 third set win to take the match 2-1 and advance to the championship match.
Game two was between the Western Indians and Waverly Tigers in which the Tigers defeated the Indians 2-0 (25-17, 25-18). Western took a 5-4 lead early on in set one, but behind Carli Knight and Sarah Thompson, the Tigers used 11-4 scoring run to take a 15-9 lead. Waverly would then go on to take the set 25-17 over the Indians.
In set two, Waverly used a 12-1 run to take a 12-5 lead. Western battled back to get within 19-15 and 21-18, but Waverly would take the set 25-18 and the match 2-0.
Western and Piketon met in the consolation match where the Indians edged the Redstreaks 26-24 and 25-21. In set one, it wasn't until 19-17 where the Indians would grab the lead, as Piketon controlled the set up to that point. Piketon would come back to tie the set at 24-24, but Carigan Haggy ended the set with two kills to give Western a 26-24 first-set win.
Piketon jumped out to a 13-5 lead in the second. Western would then use a 10-3 run to get within 16-15 and force the Redstreaks to call a timeout. Western then grabbed the lead 19-18 late in the set. The Indians then scored six of the final nine points to win the set 25-21 and take third place.
The championship match was a thrilling and exciting match with Waverly prevailing over Eastern by a 2-1 (25-17, 20-25, 25-21) score. Waverly took an early 10-6 lead in the first set on their way to a 25-17 set win.
After trailing 12-9 early in the second set, the battle-tested Eagles fought back and tied the game at 18-18. Eastern then took the lead 20-19 and then built the lead to 23-20 that forced Waverly to call a timeout. Eastern then scored the last two points of the set, the last point being a Chloe Dixon kill to give the Eagles a 25-20 win and send the match into a third set.
In the third set, Eastern jumped out to a 4-0 lead that forced Waverly to use a timeout and then a 12-11 lead midway through the set. There would be ties at 13-13 and 16-16 before the Tigers used a 4-1 spurt to take a 20-17 lead. The Tigers then scored five of the next nine points to win the championship match 2-1.
“The games were very exciting. It's always fun to come down and play in the quad. You never know what is going to happen, because there's just so much county competition. We had a few places where we had some trouble with serve and receive, but overall we did well,” said Tiger head coach Nancy Terry.
Unlike other game days where there will only be one game played in a best-of-five format, the quad featured a full day of volleyball where each team would play two games in a best-of-three format — something teams don’t do very often throughout the year. Keeping focus throughout the day is key.
“I think this helps because they're so excited to play that final game and know they are in the winner's bracket, so I think that helps us stay focused,” said Terry.
It was a good day for Tiger junior Carli Knight as she played a big role in both games finishing the day with 18 kills.
“Right now she's dealing with a few slight injuries," said Terry of Knight. "But she really stepped up today and did a lot better than I expected with the little injuries she has going on, so I was pretty proud of her.”
All four teams will be back in action this coming week when Piketon travels to Adena on Tuesday, Western travels to Manchester on Monday, Eastern hosts Oak Hill on Tuesday and Waverly travels to Wheelersburg on Thursday.
