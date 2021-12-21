Splitting a pair of close weekend games kept the Piketon Redstreaks in the middle of the pack within the Scioto Valley Conference boys basketball standings, dropping to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the SVC.
The following sections include more information about the win at Southeastern and the loss at Zane Trace.
Dec. 17 @
Southeastern
A balanced attack along with 19 made free throws helped the Piketon Redstreaks escape from Southeastern’s Larry Jordan Gymnasium with a 52-47 win Friday night.
Piketon connected on 19-of-28 foul shots during the game, hitting on 12-of-18 in the fourth quarter alone to seal the victory.
Seniors Levi Gullion and Tra Swayne led the scoring attack with 16 and 14 points respectively, while senior Kydan Potts and sophomore Brent McGuire followed with eight points each. Brady Coreno and Jayden Thacker also broke into the scoring column with nine different Redstreaks logging minutes in the 52-47 win.
The Panthers also had a balanced attack, as three players finished with double figures. Ethan Carroll scored 14 points, Connor Smith added 13 and Aaron Evans provided 10.
PHS — 15 9 10 18 — 52
SEHS — 10 10 10 17 — 47
PIKETON (52) — Levi Gullion 4 1 5-8 16, Brent McGuire 2 1 1-2 8, Tra Swayne 4 0 6-8 14, Brady Coreno 0 1 2-2 5, Kydan Potts 2 0 4-6 8, Jayden Thacker 0 0 1-2 1, Owen Armstrong 0 0 0-0 0, Declan Davis 0 0 0-0 0, Hunter McComas 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 12 3 198-28 52.
SOUTHEASTERN (47) — Aaron Evans 3 0 4-4 10, Connor Smith 3 2 1-3 13, Luke Corcoran 4 0 0-0 8, Ethan Carroll 6 0 2-2 14, Travis Chenault 0 0 0-0 0, Caleb Adams 0 0 0-0 0, R.J. Cartwright 1 0 0-5 2, TOTALS 17 2 7-14 47.
Dec. 18
@ Zane Trace
With the hosting Pioneers outscoring the Redstreaks in every quarter but the last, Piketon suffered a Saturday evening 59-50 defeat.
The Pioneers gained their advantage by going up 16-10 after the opening quarter and pushed it to 32-22 at the break. By the end of the third, Zane Trace was up 45-34.
In the fourth quarter, the Redstreaks scored a game-high 18 points, but it was too late to overcome the deficit. Zane Trace countered with 14, including a 7-of-9 performance on the line.
Senior Tra Swayne was the only Redstreak to reach double figure scoring by producing 18 points. Levi Gullion and Brady Coreno followed with nine points each.
PHS — 10 12 12 18 — 50
ZTHS — 16 16 13 14 — 59
PIKETON (50) — Levi Gullion 3 1 0-0 9, Owen Armstrong 3 0 0-0 6, Brent McGuire 1 0 2-4 4, Tra Swayne 3 2 6-8 18, Brady Coreno 0 3 0-0 9, Kydan Potts 0 1 1-4 4, Jayden Thacker 0 0 0-0 0, Gabe Lamerson 0 0 0-0 0, Hunter McComas 0 0 0-0 0, Weston Bloss 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 10 7 9-16 50.
ZANE TRACE (59) — B. Jarrell 0 0 0-0 0, A. Ison 0 0 0-0 0, T. Edler 2 0 0-0 4, B. Nichols 1 3 1-2 12, N. Robinson 2 0 4-4 8, X. Ream 3 4 4-4 22, C. Hill 0 1 0-0 3, K. Stonerock 13 8 9-10 59.
Up Next
Piketon was set to take on West Union at home Tuesday evening. The Redstreaks will be back in action on Dec. 28 at Valley and then take on Minford at Waverly High School at 12 noon in the S.O.C.S. Wireless Shootout on Dec. 30 as a part of an all-day event.
