For the second time in the 2021-2022 high school hoops season, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks and Eastern Lady Eagles met and battled on the court on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The first meeting took place on Nov. 22 at Piketon where the Lady Eagles took a 62-55 win. This time, the two teams squared off at Eastern, where the Lady Eagles won 54-42 on a hot-shooting effort.
Eastern connected on 13 three-point shots in all, accounting for 39 of the 54 points. Most of those triples came in the second half.
Piketon gained the early advantage, staking leads in both the first and second quarters. After one quarter, the Lady Streaks held a narrow 10-9 advantage. Then at the break, they pushed it up to 24-19.
Starting in the third quarter, the Lady Eagles began to hit multiple shots from long range, as Abby Cochenour provided three triples, while Addison Cochenour and Kelsey Helphenstine hit one each. Cylie Weaver contributed with two foul shots and two buckets. In all, the Lady Eagles put up 21 points and limited Piketon to 11. The Lady Redstreaks were led by Jazzlyn Lamerson, who scored six in that quarter.
Eastern finished the win by doubling Piketon’s score in the fourth quarter, 14-7. Abby Cochenour hit three more trifectas, while Helphenstine added another and Weaver had an additional basket, as Eastern won 54-42.
Abby Cochenour finished her night with 30 points, including nine three-point shots. Weaver added 12 points and Helphenstine had nine.
For Piketon, Lamerson finished with 14 points, while Kennedy Jenkins had 12.
PHS — 10 14 11 7 — 42
EHS — 9 10 21 14 — 54
PIKETON (42) — Kennedy Jenkins 6 0 0-2 12, Savannah McNelly 2 0 1-1 5, Addison Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Jazzlyn Lamerson 5 1 3-4 14, Natalie Cooper 2 0 2-6 6, Ali Taylor 0 1 0-0 3, TOTALS 15 2 6-13 42.
EASTERN (54) — Cylie Weaver 5 0 2-4 12, Kelsey Helphenstine 0 3 0-0 9, Addison Cochenour 0 1 0-0 3, Gracie Fox 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Cochenour 0 9 3-4 30, Madison Shuler 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 5 13 5-8 54.
Prior to taking on Eastern, Piketon played a pair of Scioto Valley Conference games against Adena and Unioto.
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Lady Redstreaks nearly knocked off the visiting Adena Lady Warriors.
Adena trailed 31-23 late in the fourth quarter before finishing on a 10-1 run to take the one-point win, 33-32.
In the loss, Kennedy Jenkins led Piketon with 12 points, followed by Jazzlyn Lamerson with nine points.
AHS — 7 5 9 12 — 33
PHS — 8 8 8 8 — 32
ADENA (33) — Caelan Miner 2 1 0-0 7, Kiera Williams 0 1 0-0 3, Jalyn Smith 2 0 0-4 4, Makenna Lovely 0 0 0-0 0, Sydney Fogelsong 0 0 0-0 0, Makaela Lovely 0 3 0-0 9, Emma Garrison 1 1 2-4 7, Cheyanne Ater 1 0 1-2 3, TOTALS 66 3-8 33.
PIKETON (32) — Kennedy Jenkins 3 1 3-6 12, Savannah McNelly 1 0 0-0 2, Addison Johnson 1 1 0-2 5, Jazzlyn Lamerson 3 0 3-5 9, Natalie Cooper 0 0 0-0 0, Ali Taylor 1 0 0-0 2, Izzy Dean 0 0 0-0 0, Laney Brown 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 10 2 13-16 32.
On Thursday, Dec. 9, Piketon traveled to Unioto and fell behind early, resulting in a 70-33 loss.
Jazzlyn Lamerson and Natalie Cooper each scored 10 for Piketon.
Piketon was set to take on Huntington at home Tuesday before facing Zane Trace on Thursday evening and West Union on Saturday afternoon.
PHS — 8 10 12 3 — 33
UHS — 18 26 10 16 — 70
PIKETON (33) — Kennedy Jenkins 3 0 2 8, Savannah McNelly 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Johnson 2 0 0 4, Jazzlyn Lamerson 4 0 2 10, Natalie Cooper 4 0 2 10, Ali Taylor 0 0 0 0, Abrial Johnson 0 0 0 0, Izzy Dean 0 0 0 0, Laney Brown 0 0 1 1, Sadie Bear 0 0 0 0, TOTALS 13 0 7 33.
UNIOTO (70) — Karlee Renner 1 2 2 10, Amaris Betts 0 3 0 9, Addison Mohan 2 0 0 4, Carissa Wheeler 3 1 3 12, Avery Miller 5 2 2 18, Alexis Book 2 0 0 4, Amelia Uhrig 4 0 5 13, Josie Zickafoose 0 0 0 0, Rayann Lynch 0 0 0 0, TOTALS 17 8 13 70.
