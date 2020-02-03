After a convincing win over Southeastern Friday, Piketon turned back around Saturday for their second game in as many days. The Redstreaks were faced with a tall task, as they entertained the league leading Zane Trace Pioneers. The Redstreaks battled with the Pioneers for 32 minutes but fell 55-39.
After Zane Trace took a 2-0 lead to start the game, the Redstreaks answered with a three-point basket to take an early 3-2 lead. Zane Trace then answered to take 4-3 and 6-3 leads before Chris Chandler hit a trifecta to make it a 6-6 ball game midway through the first.
After the Pioneers took a 9-6 lead, Brody Fuller hit his first of three trifectas to tie the game at 9-9. Zane Trace then used a 5-0 run to end the quarter taking a 14-9 lead after the first.
After Zane Trace took an 18-9 lead, the Streaks hit their fourth three of the game, cutting the lead 18-12. The Pioneers would take a 30-17 lead at the half.
Fuller led the Redstreaks with six points in the third quarter, as the Redstreaks outscored the Pioneers 12-10 cutting the deficit to 40-29. The Redstreaks continued to play evenly with the Pioneers for most of the fourth quarter, but the Pioneers were just a little too much for the Redstreaks as they fell 55-39.
Statistically, the Redstreaks hit seven two-point buckets and six threes. Chris Chandler led the Redstreaks with 14 points, while Brody Fuller scored double-digits for the second straight night with 12. Tra Swayne scored seven points, Shane Leedy scored two, and Levi Gullion finished with four.
The Redstreaks will look to get back into the win column on Friday as they take a trip to Bainbridge on Friday and face off with the Paint Valley Bearcats.
