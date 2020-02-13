The Piketon Lady Redstreaks had the rare opportunity to try and end their varsity basketball season with a win Wednesday evening when they took on the Westfall Lady Mustangs.
But the visiting Lady Mustangs had other ideas, outscoring the hosting Lady Streaks by double-digits in the third quarter to ultimately take the 40-27 win.
The Lady Redstreaks fell behind initially after Westfall’s Mahaley Farmer scored and then cashed in on a turnover to score again. Piketon freshman Bailey Vulgamore connected on a three-pointer, pulling her team within one. But that was as close as Piketon could get. Westfall followed with three straight buckets, pushing up to a 13-6 advantage by the end of the quarter.
The best chance for the Lady Redstreaks to get back in contention came during the second quarter as Vulgamore, Jazz Lamerson and Addison Johnson all hit shots. Vulgamore had the final bucket of the half, hitting her second three-ball to cut the lead to 17-15.
Coming out of the break, the Lady Mustangs took control, scoring 10 points over a four-minute span. Vulgamore delivered a couple of blocks during that stretch, but the Lady Redstreaks couldn’t break through with any offense. Hayleigh Risner was able to get the lone bucket to fall, cutting the lead to 27-17. But Westfall added three more points to go up 30-17.
Starting the fourth, the Lady Mustangs added six more points before Lamerson hit for the Lady Redsteaks, 36-19. Kennedy Jenkins took advantage of a wide-open three-pointer. Then Vulgamore scored and hit a final three-pointer for the Lady Redstreaks in the 40-27 loss.
With about 17 seconds left, Piketon senior Ally Ritchie was taken out of the game, giving the home crowd a chance to send her off in her final home game with applause and cheers. Ritchie was met by coaches and teammates for hugs before exiting the final time.
Ritchie finished with three rebounds and three assists in her final game. Her coach, Brett Coreno, talked about how important Ritchie was as the lone senior leader.
“Ally Ritchie is so important. She showed our young kids how to interact with a coach, how to react after a loss or win, and how to respond after a loss or a win,” said Coreno.
“I told her this in the locker room. For four years, she never rolled her eyes at me. She never gave me one problem. She was wonderful. Not many kids would have stuck it out this year knowing that they were the only upperclassman. She’s not just the only senior. She’s the only upperclassman. I can’t say enough good things about Ally. She is like many of the others who graduated from this program. I will always have her back, no matter what she needs.”
For the rest of the team, Coreno is proud of the young freshmen and sophomores for sticking it out and learning the ropes.
“If someone would have put me on the varsity team as a freshman and told me that I had to contribute heavily, that would be tough to do,” said Coreno. “What these girls have accomplished by just getting through the season and learning what it is like to play varsity basketball is so important. I couldn’t be more proud of all of them. If they work hard and keep fighting, good things are going to happen for them.”
The Lady Redstreaks end their year at 8-15 overall and 4-10 in Scioto Valley Conference play for fifth place.
