Rushing: Payton Shoemaker 28-144, 1 TD.
Passing: Haydn’ Shanks 24-for-41 for 244 yards, 2 TDs.
Receiving: Will Futhey 11-167, 2 TDs; Zeke Brown 4-44; Penn Morrison 4-8; Mark Stulley 2-21; Phoenix Wolf 2-7; Hunter Ward 1-(-3).
Kick Returns: Payton Shoemaker 5-121.
Kickoffs: Grayson Diener 4-for-145 yards for 36.2 yards per kick with one touchback.
Punting: Grayson Diener 3-for-92 for an average of 30.7 yards per punt with a long of 44 yards.
Tackles: Zeke Brown 12, Wyatt Crabtree 6.5, Will Futhey 5, Dakota Swepston 2.5, Mark Stulley 2, J.T. Barnett 2, Penn Morrison 2, Anthony Wagner 2, Jaxson Poe 1.5, Payton Shoemaker 1, Spencer Pollard 0.5.
Tackles for loss: Zeke Brown 4-9.
Pass Deflections: Payton Shoemaker 1.
Scoring: Payton Shoemaker - 1 TDs for 6 points; Penn Morrison - 2 TDs for 12 points; Grayson Diener - 3 PAT kicks for 3 points.
