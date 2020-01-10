Game by game, the Eastern Eagles are trying to adjust to playing in Division II of the Southern Ohio Conference.

On Friday night, the Eagles met the Wheelersburg Pirates for the first time, falling 79-60.

Eastern senior Hunter Cochenour started hitting early and continued on to a 26 point night for the Eagles and was the top scorer in the game. Freshman Neil Leist and sophomore Brennen Slusher each added eight points. Wheelersburg had three players reach double figures. Eli Swords and Matthew Miller each had 14 points, while J.J. Truitt added 12.

After the opening quarter, Eastern remained within striking distance 16-11. But the Pirates took off in the second with 24 points, going up 40-25. They added 24 more points in the third quarter to increase the lead to 64-41 before finishing off the 79-60 win.

The Eagles will have a week off before returning to action at home against the Minford Falcons.

Julie_Billings

