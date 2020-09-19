Continuing to learn the game of tennis while battling through the season, the Waverly Lady Tigers are aiming to make some noise in the conference and sectional tournaments.
On Thursday, Sept. 3, the Lady Tigers had their first meeting of the year with Wheelersburg, suffering a 1-4 loss.
“Once again, there was just too much match experience across the net tonight,” said Waverly coach Matt Morrison.
Morrison said the bright spot of the night was a three-set victory in doubles by Kayla Barker and Kaelyn Linn. The duo won 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
“They’re undefeated playing together this year. They complement each other well,” said Morrison. “This Burg doubles team was unbeaten on the year, so it was a good win there.”
Senior Marli Holderness dropped a close battle in No. 2 singles, falling 2-6, 5-7.
“She fights hard and makes her opponent play well to win,” said Morrison of Holderness.
“Sophie (Thomas) and Madison (Davis) played well at No. 2 doubles, but they started slow and couldn’t dig it out, losing 2-6, 5-7.”
Despite the recent struggles, Morrison is proud of his players, as many are logging their first varsity seasons.
“The girls have progressed a lot since June, but you just can’t discount match experience. It’s just one of those years, where our opponents seem to have more (experience) at about every spot, but we are competing. Now, we are looking forward to playing some of our younger players more and getting a feel for how we want to do the tournament lineup for SOC (Southern Ohio Conference) and sectional play.”
On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Lady Tigers bounced back with a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Minford Lady Falcons.
“This was a great win. We were missing two starters, so we had to shift our lineup around some and play two of our new players,” said Morrison.
The two losses came in the No. 2 and No. 3 singles matches.
Sophie Thomas and Greenlee Thacker won at No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-1, while Krittika Kaur and Maggi Armstrong won at No. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-2.
“That tied the match at 2-2. Kayla (Barker) came on for No. 1 singles and won it 6-3, 6-2 to give us the win,” said Morrison.
“We’ve struggled some and haven’t found that consistent lineup to win with yet, but tonight was a step in the right direction and a great effort, especially playing without two starters.”
On Thursday, Sept. 10, the Lady Tigers suffered an 0-5 defeat at Notre Dame.
“It was a tough loss, but we were missing three players,” said Morrison.
“Kayla lost a three set battle at No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-7, 0-6. She played well and had three match points in the second set. But she came up short and ran out of gas in the third.”
Maggi Armstrong and Maggie Harris played No. 2 and No. 3 singles for the Lady Tigers.
“They played well and fought hard. We were proud of the effort,” said Morrison. “We knew our best chance (to win the match) was to go with Kayla at No. 1 and load our doubles teams, because we were missing people. So the Maggie and Maggi took one for the team tonight, playing their first singles matches ever.”
Marli Holderness and Greenlee Thacker took the No. 1 doubles spot, while Sophie Thomas and Maddy Davis took No. 2 doubles.
“Marli and Greenlee lost a tough first set tiebreak and lost the second set in a very evenly matched match 6-7, 3-6,” said Morrison. “Sophie and Maddy won the first set, but they lost second and third, 6-3, 2-6, 2-6.”
Morrison was pleased with the effort all of his players gave.
“We knew on the way down there tonight that we were up against it with missing people. But we can’t be upset with the overall effort tonight at all! It’s been a rough year record wise,” he said. “We are losing a lot of close matches, but our young girls are learning and the future looks bright.”
On Tuesday, Sept. 15, the Lady Tigers traveled to Wheelersburg, falling 1-4 to the undefeated Lady Pirates. With the win, Wheelersburg improved 11-0 overall and 8-0 in the Southern Ohio Conference to take the title.
At No. 1 singles, Kayla Barker fell 2-6, 1-6. In No. 2 singles, Marli Holderness lost 1-6, 6-7 (11-9). Kaelyn Linn picked up the lone victory, winning No. 3 singles at 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.
In doubles competition, Sophie Thomas and Greenlee Thacker fell 0-6, 5-7 in the No. 1 match, while Maddy Davis and Emma Bellaw dropped the No. 2 match 4-6, 0-6.
“Kayla lost to the best player in the league and got the most games anyone has all year off her. Marli battled after losing a rough first set. Kaelyn played only her second singles match, but has won them both,” said Morrison. “One doubles showed heart coming back after losing badly first set. Two doubles played well in the first set.”
Even with the struggles, Morrison was proud of his team.
“We competed well with lots of close sets. They just have too much experience,” said Morrison. It was a good effort, as we progress toward tournament. The girls showed a lot of heart and fight, which makes a loss easier to take.”
On Thursday evening, the Lady Tigers suffered a close 2-3 defeat as they had two starters out of the lineup.
“The match of the night was Marli taking Kayla’s place at No. 1 singles. Marli won first set 6-4. Then she seemed to lose her way and lost the second set badly. She was trailing 1-4 in the third before she made a great comeback to take it 7-5,” said Morrison.
“Marli has fought hard for us all year at mainly No. 2 singles. She routinely plays the longest matches every time we play. The effort she gives is awesome. For her to step up tonight after trailing like that is great, and we were proud of her. Marli fights like crazy, and it paid off big time tonight. The way she plays and never quits is a great example to the younger players coming up that giving all you have pays off and it’s (the game) not over until it’s over.”
The other victory came in No. 2 doubles with Maddy Davis and Maggi Armstrong taking their match.
“Maddy has played with multiple partners all year and has been solid for us. She did great job of hitting deep crosscourt tonight and played the net well. As a coach, you’d like to keep doubles teams together most of the year. But we’ve had so many unfortunate circumstances where we’ve been short handed, we’ve had to shuffle people around a lot all season. Maddy has handled playing with multiple partners very well,” said Morrison.
“Maggi has improved a lot since she started in the summer, too. She played well tonight, finishing points at the net and being aggressive when Maddy set her up for it. Maggi has cut down on her unforced errors and has played solid every time she’s been called in to play varsity.”
The Lady Tigers will enjoy some home matches next week to wrap up the regular season, taking on Hillsboro Monday, Portsmouth Tuesday and Vinton County Wednesday. They will head to Unioto Thursday.
“We are looking forward to the last week of the regular season next week and hopefully making noise in our SOC tourney as well as sectionals around the corner,” said Morrison.
