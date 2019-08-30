In a high school game with as much hype as any around the area, the Waverly Tigers gave their fans a thrilling come-from-behind finish.
Behind four touchdowns and 207 rushing yards of slicing, dicing and spinning action by shifty senior Payton Shoemaker along with the strong kicking leg of Grayson Diener, the Tigers produced a 30-27 conquest over the visiting Athens Bulldogs Friday night at Raidiger Field.
Late in the first half, the Tigers faced a 27-14 deficit. The remainder of the game was all about fighting back. Diener delivered a 30-yard field goal as time ran out on the first half, cutting the deficit to 10, 27-17, at the break.
It took much of the third quarter for the Tigers to break through again when they picked up the pace on offense. The tempo seemed to put the Bulldogs on their heels and tip the momentum in Waverly’s favor. Shoemaker scored on a 22-yard run through a crowd, evading every potential tackler. He crossed the goal line with 3:17 left in the third quarter. After Diener’s kick, the Tigers were within three, 27-24.
Athens tried to use the clock to its advantage, slowing the pace to try and preserve the lead. But the opportunistic Tigers pounced, as Zeke Brown used his 6-foot, 3-inch frame and leaping ability to snag a pass from Athens quarterback Joey Moore. Brown leaped over a would-be tackler and returned the ball 46 yards before getting caught from behind. That brought the ball to the Waverly 28-yard line. Waverly quarterback Haydn’ Shanks fired to Brown for another 10 yards, bringing the ball to the 18-yard line. After a pass fell incomplete, Shanks handed off to Shoemaker who changed directions multiple times as he bounced and spun off defenders like a pinball. Shoemaker crossed the line with 6:56 on the clock, putting Waverly ahead 30-27.
With the Bulldogs attempting to answer, it came down to 4th-and-1 on the Athens 41-yard line. Moore tried to run the ball to pick up that one yard, but was hit for a one-yard loss by J.T. Barnett. The Tigers took over on downs with 3:38 to play. and Athens was out of timeouts. Shoemaker ran the ball four times before Shanks ended the game with a pair of kneel-downs.
“That’s one for the memories right there. That was one of the bigger wins I’ve been a part of here,” said Waverly coach Chris Crabtree. “It goes to show the things that we have done here as a program and how we have tried to instill in our kids to keep playing and keep fighting.”
Athens had gained the initial lead by going right down the field with four completed passes and an 11-yard run from Peyton Gail, giving the Bulldogs the early 6-0 edge.
Waverly came right back by mixing runs from Shoemaker between passes to sophomore receiver Penn Morrison. Shoemaker closed the drive with a 25-yard sprint, outdistancing defenders. Then Diener tacked on the extra point, putting Waverly ahead 7-6 with 9:29 left in the opening quarter.
The two teams traded possessions until midway through the second quarter when Athens scored on a 33-yard pass from Moore to Reece Wallace. The Bulldogs got the two-point conversion to go up 14-7 at that point.
The Tigers answered again, starting with good position as Shoemaker returned the ball out to midfield. Shanks connected with Morrison again for an 18-yard gain. Then Shoemaker did the rest, using a 23-yard run to get close and a three-yard run to close the drive. Diener’s kick made the score 14-14 with 5:10 left in the half.
Answering with the passing game again, the Bulldogs scored twice more before the half. They answered Waverly’s touchdown with a 37-yard pass from Moore to Corbin Stadler, increasing the lead to 21-14.
A Waverly fumble gave the ball back to Athens again in Tiger territory. With one pass, Moore used a long strike to hit Braeden Halbert from 42 yards away. That put the Bulldogs ahead 27-14.
The Tigers worked quickly to get the ball up the sideline, using timeouts when needed, including a final one to give Diener time to go for the field goal. He delivered with a 30-yard kick, cutting the lead to 10 at that point. Diener kicked the ball off five times in the game, and each time he booted it into the end zone.
“Everyone had to know their role tonight. That’s the thing. Grayson putting that ball in the end zone is tremendous. Every time that we kick off, that’s no return for Athens,” said Crabtree. “They have to go 80 yards to score every time. He kicked a field goal early for us. He’s playing defense for us and learning.”
J.T. Barnett was the leading tackler, amassing 13 tackles, including two sacks. Zeke Brown added 8.5 tackles a 50-yard interception return and 46 yards as a receiver.
“Zeke Brown had a heck of a night. It is his second week playing inside linebacker. J.T. came up big with some stops,” said Crabtree.
“Our guys played for each other tonight. We had some dudes sell out. We took every shot in the mouth they gave us. We found a way to win. They (the Bulldogs) are a great football team with a great bunch of athletes. We knew what they had and what they bring to the table. We were lucky enough to hold on here. It was a great team overall victory for our program.”
Shanks completed 15-of-25 passes for 168 yards, coming into the contest with limited reps due to an injury. Shanks was key in pushing the tempo of the game.
“That’s what we can do to people. Our pace can wear people out. They can do the same thing, but we were going faster. We went when they were just getting people lined up,” said Crabtree. “Payton was running the ball. He was making big plays. Haydn’ was just a warrior with what he has been dealing with the past few weeks.”
All told, Shoemaker finished with 22 carries for 207 yards and all four Waverly touchdowns. He had 96 yards in kickoff returns and caught a pair of passes for 24 yards.
Multiple young Tigers showed up on the field as well, including freshman Wyatt Crabtree who had 7.5 tackles and a sack in his first varsity game.
“We have some young guys with freshmen and sophomores out there playing,” said Coach Crabtree. “It was a good win for us. We have to carry it on to each week and stacking them on top of each other. We have to keep working and stay healthy. The sky is the limit. Great things will happen for this team!”
The Tigers will travel to Zane Trace next Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
