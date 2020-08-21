Tuesday’s announcement by Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted allowing sports to go forward was met with elation and excitement from athletes across the state.
High school football and other sports will go forward in Pike County, although stadiums will have a greatly-reduced capacity.
All three Pike County varsity football teams have revised their schedules to meet the state’s six-game season and are getting ready to play on Friday night, Aug. 28.
Initially, the Scioto Valley Conference had said it would not play football if COVID-19 testing was required for student-athletes. Since Gov. DeWine said it would not be, the SVC has said it will go forward.
“The Scioto Valley Conference will begin their football season Friday, Aug. 28. The league schedule will consist of six games. The final game will be Oct. 2,” said an emailed statement from league secretary Dave Warne.
“Schools have limited capacity (football and volleyball) due to the Covid-19. Please check your school’s website for further details.”
Piketon’s revised six game schedule includes starting at home with the Unioto Shermans on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. The Redstreaks will then play away for three straight games at Paint Valley (Sept. 4), Southeastern (Sept. 11), and Adena (Sept. 18). They will return home for the next two, facing Westfall (Sept. 25) and Huntington (Oct. 2). The playoffs will begin the following weekend with all teams competing this year.
“We are really excited,” said Piketon coach Tyler Gullion. “We are just happy we get the opportunity to play. The players have been trying to follow all of the protocols. They have been working hard on and off the field to stay safe.”
For both the Waverly Tigers and the Eastern Eagles, their league schedule consists of five games, so each team needed to find a week one opponent.
The Tigers will start at home against a new opponent, facing Granville on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. Then they will begin the Southern Ohio Conference Division II portion of their schedule with a home game against Portsmouth West on Sept. 4. They head to Valley on Sept. 11 before returning home to face Wheelersburg (Sept. 18). A road trip to Minford follows on Sept. 25 before concluding the regular season on Oct. 2 against Oak Hill. Playoffs begin the following week.
“Our kids are very happy and excited to be able to have a season,” said Waverly coach Chris Crabtree. “I’m very happy our seniors are getting an opportunity to play.”
Eastern will be starting on Friday, Aug. 28, with a road game at McClain on 7 p.m. Then they will jump into Southern Ohio Conference Division I play at home with a Sept. 4 battle against Sciotoville East. The Eagles go to Symmes Valley on Sept. 11 before coming back home to play Notre Dame (Sept. 18). They go to Northwest on Sept. 25 before coming home to play Green on Oct. 2. Then the playoffs begin on Oct. 9.
“Honestly it wasn’t a big rah rah moment. We had a couple of smiles or sighs of relief on a few of the seniors’ faces, but our staff has done an awesome job of getting these kids to believe we were playing,” said Eastern coach Scott Tomlison.
“We started back in June reminding them of how special this team could be and we kept pounding it in their heads that we would have a season. Had we not approached it that way, we were afraid we would actually have kids skipping practice or not giving great effort. We constantly talked about any new thing that popped up on social media and got them not to believe in rumors and trust we would be playing on time in August.”
Preview stories on the three football teams will run in Wednesday’s paper, while the News Watchman’s annual fall sports edition with team photos will be published on Sunday. Aug. 30.
