After playing their way into the lead in the first half of Monday night’s game with Northwest, the Eastern Lady Eagles couldn’t hold it, falling 64-50 to the visiting Lady Mohawks.
Eastern sophomore Abby Cochenour led all scorers, providing 28 of her team’s 50 points. Her twin sister, Addison, followed with six points. For Northwest, Valerie Copas led with 22 points, Keirah Potts added 19, and Haidyn Wamsley finished with 15.
In the first quarter, Abby Cochenour led the charge for Eastern scoring 11 of her team’s 14 points. Senior Mackenzie Greene had the other three points, connecting on a trey. At that point, the Lady Eagles led 14-9.
The Lady Eagles made themselves hard to defend in the second quarter, as five different players scored. Abby Cochenour led with four points, followed by Katie Newsome and Chloe’ Dixon with three points each. Addison Cochenour and Andee Lester each added a bucket. But the Lady Mohawks were starting to heat up, trimming Eastern’s lead down to two at the break, 29-27.
The Lady Mohawks took the lead in the third quarter, ultimately outscoring Eastern 19-9. Abby Cochenour added seven more points to her total, while Newsome connected on a pair of free throws. Heading into the fourth quarter, Eastern trailed by eight, 46-38.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Eagles put up 12 points, with Abby Cochenour scoring six of those. Addison Cochenour followed with three. Lester added a pair of free throws, while Greene split a pair to account for all of the scoring for the Lady Eagles. Northwest produced 18 points during those final eight minutes to take the 64-50 win.
The Lady Eagles will be back home Thursday to face the Oak Hill Lady Oaks.
NHS - 9 18 19 18 - 64
EHS - 14 15 9 12 - 50
NORTHWEST (64) — Terah Webb 0 0 0-0 0, Valerie Copas 7 2 2-5 22, Haidyn Wamsley 5 1 2-4 15, Keirah Potts 6 1 4-6 19, Ava Jenkins 3 0 0-0 6, Regan Lewis 1 0 0-0 2, Khloe Montgomery 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 22 4 8-15 64.
EASTERN (50) — Skylar White 0 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Greene 0 1 1-2 4, Chloe’ Dixon 0 1 0-0 3, Katie Newsome 1 0 3-6 5, Abby Cochenour 8 3 3-4 28, Addison Cochenour 2 0 2-3 6, Andee Lester 1 0 2-2 4, TOTALS 12 5 11-17 50.
