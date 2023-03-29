Kyndall Carroll

Kyndall Carroll

The Piketon Lady Redstreaks bounced back from a loss Monday night with a win on Tuesday evening for their third win of the season.

Camryn Campbell and Kyndall Carroll combined for a two hit shutout and the Redstreaks offense exploded for six runs in the third inning as they defeated the South Gallia Lady Rebels 11-0 in five innings.


