The Piketon Lady Redstreaks bounced back from a loss Monday night with a win on Tuesday evening for their third win of the season.
Camryn Campbell and Kyndall Carroll combined for a two hit shutout and the Redstreaks offense exploded for six runs in the third inning as they defeated the South Gallia Lady Rebels 11-0 in five innings.
“Chillicothe (played on Monday, resulting in a 14-5 loss) was a great hitting team. They really put it on us last night. We didn’t hit as well, and we had a little talk before this game about hitting and playing defense,” said Piketon head coach Mark Blakeman.
“Seven errors against Chillicothe and I told the girls that was unacceptable at the varsity level, and we came out tonight and had one. They played pretty good defense and swung the bat and started hitting the ball. The combination of our two pitchers did a really good job and good job hitting their spots.”
South Gallia drew a two-out walk in the top of the first inning, and then later tried to score on an error but would be tagged out at the plate to end the inning.
Lacrissa Leeth reached on an error in the bottom of the first and would give Piketon a 1-0 lead when she scored on a wild pitch. Natalie Cooper drew a one-out walk and then crossed the plate on an error as Piketon took a 2-0 lead after an inning of play.
South Gallia led off with a single in the top of the second but would be left stranded. Camryn Campbell singled to lead off the Piketon half of the second inning. Pinch runner Grace Hauck then scored on an RBI-single by Kyndall Carroll as the Redstreaks extended their lead to 3-0. Leeth then singled with an out, and Carroll would score as Piketon pushed the lead to 4-0. Laken Pederson would reach on a fielder's choice and later score on a wild pitch with two outs to give Piketon a 5-0 lead.
Campbell tallied a pair of strikeouts in the top of the third, as the Rebels went down in order. Piketon sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs in the third inning as they extended their lead out to 11-0. After the first three batters of the inning reached base to load the bases, Carroll singled and two runs scored as Piketon would lead 7-0. The Redstreaks then scored on a fielder's choice and then an infield single to take a 9-0 lead. The Redstreaks then scored the final two runs of the game on an RBI groundout by Cooper and a wild pitch.
South Gallia would go down in order in the top of the fourth while Piketon drew a walk and reached on an error but would be left stranded in the bottom half. Carroll tallied two strikeouts in the top of the fifth inning as Piketon would take the victory 11-0 and improve to 3-1 on the season.
Statistically, Carroll led the Redstreaks at the plate going 2-2 with two singles, three RBIs and scored two runs. Lacrissa Leeth went 1-4 with a single along with two RBIs and scored a pair of runs. Laken Pederson had a base hit, a stolen base and scored two runs. Natalie Cooper drew a pair of walks, had an RBI and one stolen base. Kaylee Maynard went 2-3 with two singles. Camryn Campbell had a base hit.
Campbell earned the win in the circle, pitching three innings striking out four batters, walking one and giving up a hit. Carroll pitched two innings tallying two strikeouts, walking one and gave up a hit.
Piketon gets back into action Thursday at Green and then hosts McClain Saturday in a double header.
“Hopefully we keep doing what we’re doing and the final comes out on our side," Blakeman said. "We play Thursday at Green and then a double header Saturday against McClain. Two pretty decent teams should be some good games and hopefully we can continue what we did tonight.”
