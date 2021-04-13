The bats were hot in Wheelersburg on Monday night as both Wheelersburg and Waverly combined for 17 hits and 17 runs.
Although the Tigers fell to the Pirates by a 11-6 margin, the game was closer than what the final indicated, as both teams shifted the momentum back and forth throughout the game.
“11-6: we drop a strikeout and missed a couple things. It was a much closer game than that. It’s always an intense game down here. They outscored us today and had two horses on the mound. We just have to keep getting better,” said Tiger head coach Jeff Noble.
L.T. Jordan singled with an out in the top of the first inning but was stranded to begin the game. Wheelersburg then singled with an out in the bottom half of the first that scored a run giving them a 1-0 lead.
After J.T. Barnett singled to lead off the second inning and Dawson Shoemaker walked with an out, Jase Hurd then singled to load the bases for the Tigers. Then with 2 outs, third baseman Alex Boles singled and plated Barnett and Shoemaker to give Waverly a 2-1 lead. L.T. Jordan then doubled, knocking in Boles, giving Waverly a 3-1 lead before they scored once again on a throwing error to make it 4-1. Burg then rallied with two outs in the bottom half scoring on a double and a single cutting Waverly’s lead 4-3. The Pirates then doubled once more before the inning was over giving them a 5-4 lead.
“Always a tough opponent against Wheelersburg — they swung the bats today and we didn’t make a couple plays. We’ll go back to work tomorrow and get better,” said Noble after the game.
In the bottom of the third inning Wheelersburg scored on a single to left field and a wild pitch, making it 7-4. Waverly stranded runners on the corners in the top of the fourth, before turning a 6-4-3 double play in the bottom half, after the Pirate leadoff batter walked.
Both teams had a runner reach base in the fifth, but both would be left on base.
Shoemaker led off the top half of the sixth with a solo home run to left field cutting the Pirate lead to 7-5. Waverly then put runners in the corner with no outs. Boles then collected his third RBI of the game, as Jase Hurd scored making it 7-6 in favor of the Pirates.
In the bottom half, Wheelersburg legged out a two-out single that scored a run making it 8-6. The Pirates then hit a three-run home run to center field, making it 11-6 after the sixth. The Tigers were able to put two runners on with an out in the top of the seventh, but were left stranded as they came up just a few runs short.
“You can’t make mistakes against good teams, or they’re going to beat you,” Noble mentioned.
“It’s always a learning opportunity, and today there’s a lot of things we can learn. At the end of the day, we battled and competed and just came out on the short end today.”
Leading the Tigers was Dawson Shoemaker, who was 1-for-1 with a solo home run, walked three times and scored two runs. L.T. Jordan was 2-for-4 with a single and a double. Alex Boles was 1-for-4 with a single and 3 RBIs. Jase Hurd was 1-for-3 and scored two runs, while Cristian Mossbarger was 1-for-2 with a single and also walked once.
Derek Eblin got the start on the mound pitching, four innings, striking out 3 batters and walking 2. Weston Roop pitched the final two innings in relief, as he also struck out three Pirate batters. As a team Wheelersburg totaled 10 hits, while Waverly ended the game with seven hits.
Waverly will now travel to Northwest on Wednesday and Valley on Friday as they look to bounce back.
