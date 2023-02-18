Swords

Logan Swords surveys the defense during Waverly's sectional semifinal loss to Circleville Saturday evening. Swords had 13 points in what proved to be his final game wearing a Waverly jersey.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

CIRCLEVILLE - The Waverly Tigers’ bid for a sectional final rematch with Miami Trace came up short Saturday evening as Waverly fell 56-47 to the Circleville Tigers.

The sectional semifinal loss finishes Waverly’s season at 2-20. The win lifts Circleville to 11-12 and advances it to face off with Miami Trace.


