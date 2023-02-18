CIRCLEVILLE - The Waverly Tigers’ bid for a sectional final rematch with Miami Trace came up short Saturday evening as Waverly fell 56-47 to the Circleville Tigers.
The sectional semifinal loss finishes Waverly’s season at 2-20. The win lifts Circleville to 11-12 and advances it to face off with Miami Trace.
The Waverly team went 2-for-12 from the free throw line and 1-for-7 from the stripe in the fourth quarter.
Over a six and a half minute stretch of the third quarter Circleville out scored Waverly 14-3. The only points scored by the Orange and Black was a triple by Caden Nibert. Circleville exploded with 19 points in the third quarter. Waverly trailed by 15 going into the final quarter of play.
“I have a lot of credit to them,” Waverly head coach Evan Callihan said. “They came out, effort wise, in that third quarter and took it to us.”
Waverly clawed back in the final stanza. Over the first 1:17 of the last quarter a bucket by Ryan Haynes and a Jamison Morton trey slashed the deficit to 10, 41-31. A minute later a Nibert deep ball cut the Circleville lead to seven.
The Circleville squad answered when Briley Cramer converted an old-fashioned three-point play to build the lead to double digits.
With 2:40 left, Nibert drained another three to get the lead back seven. Nibert hit yet another three with just over two minutes remaining to trim the Circleville led to four, 46-42.
Waverly started to foul late to extend the game, but Circleville was excellent from the charity stripe all night going 20-for-24 in the game and 11-for-13 in the fourth quarter.
In the opening quarter, Waverly had jumped out a 4-0 lead on a pair of baskets by senior Logan Swords. But Cramer’s put back knotted the game before Cramer gave his squad the lead from the foul line. Nibert’s first long ball at the game knotted the game nine and Circleville took an 11-10 lead into the second quarter.
In the second frame, Waverly took off an 7-0 run to start the quarter: Jake Schrader had a layup, Swords had a hoop, and Morison had a corner three ball.
Circelville fought back and had trimmed the lead to one after an and-one was converted with 2:43 to go in the first half. Circleville was able to carry a one-point edge into the locker room.
In the third quarter, Waverly only had two field goals: a Haynes bucket late and a Nibert three. Circlevile exploded for 19 points in the third quarter.
“I think Matt Bradley (for Circleville) defensively caused some problems for us,” Callihan said.
During the fourth quarter comeback, Nibert led the way with 11 points, including nine from long range. Swords added three points, and Haynes and Mason Kelly added a bucket apiece. It wouldn't be enough on this day.
The Waverly Tigers outscored their counterparts from Circleville,42-37, if you take away the third quarter from the ballgame.
“I’m proud of our guys. Our guys played with a lot of fight,” Callihan said. “We had some opportunities to get it down to at least one (point), and the ball didn’t bounce our way.”
Caden Nibert led the way for Waverly with 15 points. Logan Swords added 13 in his farewell contest.
When asked about his seniors, Callihan spoke of them in glowing terms.
“Hudson Kelly: he was out all year, but he’s still a leader on this team,” Callihan said. “He’s a high-character guy. He shows up wanting to make a difference each and every day even when he’s not on the floor. He’s going to go play college football, and he’s got a great work ethic and the future is nothing but bright for him.
“Logan Swords: You talk about a guy who lives for basketball. He plays his butt off each and every day. He shows up to practice, and he gives us a lot of energy. If he takes that work ethic in anything he does in the future, he’s going to be successful.”
For Circleville, Briley Cramer finished with a game-high 28 points. Slater Search added 16 to the Circleville cause.
