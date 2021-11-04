Sean Kerns soccer

Sean Kerns

Southern Ohio Conference Division I Soccer Honorees 2021

First Team: Valley's Austin Sommers, Bryce Stuart, Davey Petry, Lucie Ashkettle, M.J. Basham, Colt Buckle, J.R. Holbrook and Chris Queen; Ironton St. Joseph's Zachary Johnson, Elijah Rowe, Michael Mahlmeister, Blake Stuntbeck and Brady Medinger; New Boston's Brady Voiers, Preston Jackson, Luke Henson and Dalton Jackson; Clay's Malachi Loper, Jack Holbrock and Carson Porginski; Western's Mike Bennett and Noah Whitt.

Second Team: Valley's Chase Powell, Chase Ruby, and Braxton Dillow; Ironton's St. Joseph's Dru Canter, Bryson Burcham, and Paul Delaney; New Boston's Levi Bowman and Josh Tabor; Clay's Nathan Penn and Liam Garrison; Western's Sean Kerns

Team Standings: Valley 8-0, Ironton St. Joseph 6-2, New Boston 4-4, Portsmouth Clay 1-6-1, Western 0-7-1

SOC I Player of the Year: Valley's Austin Sommers

SOC I Defensive Player of the Year: New Boston's Brady Voiers

SOC I Coach of the Year: Valley's Jacob Perry

