Southern Ohio Conference Division I Soccer Honorees 2021
First Team: Valley's Austin Sommers, Bryce Stuart, Davey Petry, Lucie Ashkettle, M.J. Basham, Colt Buckle, J.R. Holbrook and Chris Queen; Ironton St. Joseph's Zachary Johnson, Elijah Rowe, Michael Mahlmeister, Blake Stuntbeck and Brady Medinger; New Boston's Brady Voiers, Preston Jackson, Luke Henson and Dalton Jackson; Clay's Malachi Loper, Jack Holbrock and Carson Porginski; Western's Mike Bennett and Noah Whitt.
Second Team: Valley's Chase Powell, Chase Ruby, and Braxton Dillow; Ironton's St. Joseph's Dru Canter, Bryson Burcham, and Paul Delaney; New Boston's Levi Bowman and Josh Tabor; Clay's Nathan Penn and Liam Garrison; Western's Sean Kerns.
Team Standings: Valley 8-0, Ironton St. Joseph 6-2, New Boston 4-4, Portsmouth Clay 1-6-1, Western 0-7-1
SOC I Player of the Year: Valley's Austin Sommers
SOC I Defensive Player of the Year: New Boston's Brady Voiers
SOC I Coach of the Year: Valley's Jacob Perry
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.