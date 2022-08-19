WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The fourth quarter of the Waverly Tigers’ 42-39 win over the Miami Trace had a little bit of everything.
There were turnovers, great catches, hard runs, and even an onside kick, and when the dust settled the Tigers were on top.
The Tigers trailed 20-0 late in the second quarter, when Jase Hurd picked off a Miami Trace pass and returned it inside the Panthers’ 5-yard line. Two plays later, Tiger quarterback Mason Kelly found Wyatt Crabtree from three yards out to make the halftime score 20-7.
The Tigers scored on their first three possessions in the second half, while Miami Trace only scored once.
When Mason Kelly found Mason Pollard from 19 yards out with 4:19 to play in the third quarter, the Tigers took their first lead of the game 28-27.
The Panthers responded with 12 unanswered and looked to have the game well in control, but with 2:15 left in the game, Mason Kelly found Hudson Kelly to pull Tigers within five, 39-34. Moments later, the Tigers executed the perfect onside kick and set up shop at the Panthers’ 45-yard line. With 1:57 left, Hurd plowed into the end zone from seven yards out, and added the two-point conversion to take a three-point lead. A late fumble sealed the comeback win for Waverly.
Waverly plays next Friday on Johnston against Johnstown-Monroe.
