A former Cincinnati Bengals star will be making an appearance to celebrate the grand opening of the Portsmouth Skate Park on Saturday, April 9.
The VIP Guest, Ickey Woods, who wore number 30 for the Cincinnati Bengals as a fullback who played from 1988 through 1991 and has more recently been seen in Geico commercials, will be making an appearance and signing autographs. Woods will be promoting his charity, The Jovante Woods Foundation, for asthma research and education.
According to a report in the Portsmouth Daily Times, the new skatepark is located near the home of the former Weghorst Park in the 4th and Jefferson streets area.
During the grand opening on April 9, from 12 to p.m., there will be a kids skate session with high school skate program advisor Lenny Paige. From 2 to 3 p.m. is an open skate session. From 3 to 5 p.m. is a skate contest sponsored by Apartment Skateboards.
Ickey Woods will be signing autographs from 2 to 6 p.m. for a $20 donation to his charity, The Jovante Woods Foundation, for asthma research and education. Ickey will sign pictures, footballs, helmets, jerseys and cards.
The Portsmouth Skatepark Committee is asking local businesses for tax-deductible donations to the Javonte Woods Foundation to show their appreciation for Ickey Woods making this appearance for the city and skatepark.
All donations are tax deductible. Please make all donations payable to the Javonte Woods Foundation. If you have any questions, please contact Andy Gedeon at andrew.gedeon@portsmouthoh.org or (740) 351-1327.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.