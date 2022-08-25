Varsity soccer action continued to pick up this week as Pike County teams got into action.
The following sections include information on Western, Waverly and Piketon.
WESTERN
The Western Indians opened their 2022 soccer season with a 2-1 victory over Wellston Tuesday evening in Latham.
Daniel Rodriguez provided a solo goal for the Indians. Cole Grooms also scored off an assist from Kameron Janes. In the goal, Mikey Bennett recorded 16 saves.
Western moved to 1-0-0 with the win.
On Thursday, Western played another home game, hosting the Leesburg Fairfield Lions and suffering a 4-0 loss. That dropped the Indians to 1-1-0.
Western is scheduled to take on Westfall Saturday, Aug. 27 at noon. The Indians will remain home and take on Ironton St. Joseph on Thursday.
WAVERLY BOYS
On Aug. 18, the Waverly Tigers began their soccer season with a 1-1 draw at Logan Elm.
Waverly took the lead midway through the first half when David Boyer sent a free kick into the goal.
Logan Elm scored with just eight minutes left in the game on an unassisted effort by Owen Elswick.
Waverly began Southern Ohio Conference play on Tuesday, suffering a 9-0 loss at South Webster.
Seth Thompson recorded nine saves in the goal for Waverly.
Waverly also suffered a 9-0 loss to Northwest Thursday evening.
Up next, Waverly will head to Wheelersburg Monday.
PIKETON GIRLS
On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks picked up a 2-0 victory on their home turf over the visiting Northwest Mohawks.
Olivia MacCrae provided both goals, assisted by Whitney Dean. According to Piketon coach Cameron Ray, the match featured a very strong performance from the back four defensively and goalie Natalie Cooper.
Piketon will be back in action Tuesday at home versus West Union at 5:30 p.m.
WAVERLY GIRLS
On Thursday evening, the Waverly Lady Tigers played their first home game of the young season, defeating the visiting Northwest Lady Mohawks 2-0 to open Southern Ohio Conference play with a win.
According to Waverly coach Luke Purpero, Lauren Murphy had Waverly's first goal with 26 minutes left in the opening half on an assist from Rachel Remy.
The second goal came with 21 minutes left in the second half. Lauren Murphy had a shot that the Northwest keeper fumbled and the ball popped out. Morgan Crabtree was there to follow the ball and put it in the back of the net.
Waverly is scheduled to take on Warren in a non-league contest on Saturday, Aug. 27. Then the Lady Tigers will travel to Wheelersburg on Monday.
