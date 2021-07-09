Working to play between rain showers, the Waverly Post 142 Junior (17U) Shockers began regional tournament action Thursday at Teays Valley High School.
The Junior Shockers opened tourney play in strong fashion with an 11-1 triumph over Portsmouth Post 23.
Carter Nickel pitched for the complete-game victory and struck out eight batters.
Offensively, Hunter Edwards generated three RBIs. Jase Hurd and Cole Borland added a pair of RBIs each. Malik Diack, Aodhan Queen, Chris Queen and Landon Jones all collected one RBI each.
Post 142 then squared off with Chillicothe Post 757 for an evening matchup, but it was rained out and continued Friday afternoon. In that game, the Junior Shockers suffered an 8-1 loss, despite out-hitting the Junior Colts 10-5. Errors were a factor for Waverly.
The double elimination tournament will continue until a winner is determined. The state tournament for Junior teams is scheduled for July 15 through 18 in Lancaster at Beavers Field.
