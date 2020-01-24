After losing 77-35 to one of the top teams in the Southeast District Wednesday evening at Peebles, the Western Lady Indians gave the visiting Green Lady Bobcats a very close game on Thursday.
In the game at Peebles, Western faced a tall task with the senior and junior-laden roster of the host school. Junior shooting guard Jacey Justice produced 28 of her team's 77 points to lead the charge, followed by junior Lilly Gray with 19 points.
Western did have a two players reach double figures, as Alyssa Marhoover and Kenzi Ferneau each provided 11 points.
Returning to Southern Ohio Conference Division I action Thursday at home, the Lady Indians did their best to shake up the standings near the top of the league. In the end, Green pulled away for the 44-38 win in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Indians stayed within striking distance all the way through the contest. Alyssa Marhoover provided five of Western's seven points in the opening quarter. Green produced eight points to take a one-point advantage, 8-7.
Both teams scored 11 points in the second and third quarters. Western's second quarter scoring was produced by Chloe Beekman and Alicia Francis with four points each and Jordyn Rittenhouse with three points. At the break, Western trailed 19-18. The third quarter points from Western came from Rittenhouse with five, Beekman with four, and Francis with a basket. By the end of the third quarter, Green led 30-29.
In the fourth quarter, Brooklyn Tackett had Western's lone field goal. The remaining seven points of Western's nine came from the line. Rittenhouse connected on 5-of-6 tries to lead the way, while Kenzi Ferneau was 2-for-4. The Lady Bobcats went 9-of-15 on the foul line with Kasey Kimbler providing a three-pointer and a bucket to help them pull away for the 44-38 win.
Kimbler led all scorers with 20 points. For Western, Rittenhouse led the charge with 15 points.
The Lady Indians will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 30 versus Sciotoville East.
