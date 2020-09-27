The athletic department at Shawnee State University was rewarded for its efforts to better its student-athletes Tuesday morning, Sept. 15, as nine of the 18 athletic programs who took part in the 2019-20 season were bestowed with NAIA Scholar-Team accolades. Seven of those nine programs posted team GPAs of 3.4 or better.
The women's bowling program, who posted a 3.65 GPA, posted the highest mark of any unit while the women's tennis program joined their fellow counterparts by accumulating a 3.64 GPA. The volleyball unit, who posted a 3.59 GPA, also posted a team GPA north of 3.5 and finished within a tenth of the GPA off of the department-high.
Behind the duo, the women's soccer, women's basketball, women's golf, and men's golf programs posted team GPAs of 3.46, 3.45, 3.42, and 3.40 to round out the seven programs who notched a GPA above 3.4.
Joining the seven previously mentioned programs on the list were the men's tennis and men's soccer programs, who compiled team GPAs of 3.23 and 3.11, respectively.
The 2019-20 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes will be coming out in separate press releases throughout the day.
