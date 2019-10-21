Waverly Football Statistics @ Wheelersburg — Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Payton Shoemaker 21-201, 4 TDs.

Passing: Haydn’ Shanks 9-for-17 for 155 yards.

Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Will Futhey 6-119, Phoenix Wolf 2-9; Mark Stulley 1-27.

Total Offense Yards: 331

Kickoff Returns: Grayson Diener 1-5.

Punt Returns: Payton Shoemaker 1-12.

Kickoffs (No.-Yds.): Grayson Diener 5-for-249 for an average of 49.8 yards per kick with 2 touchbacks.

Punting: Grayson Diener 2-79 for an average of 395 with a long of 41 yards and two inside the 20-yard line; Payton Shoemaker 1-43 with one inside the 20-yard line. 

Tackles: Mark Stulley 9.5, Zeke Brown 9, Wyatt Crabtree 8.5, Payton Shoemaker 7.5, Dakota Swepston 7.5, Will Futhey 6, J.T. Barnett 6, Penn Morrison 5, Kenny Cydrus 2.5, Brandon McGuin 1, Spencer Pollard 1, Jaxson Poe 1, Dylan Smith 0.5, Whyatt Ward 0.5, Hunter Ward 0.5. 

Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): J.T. Barnett 2.5-5, Wyatt Crabtree 2-5, Dakota Swepston 1-4, Spencer Pollard 1-2, Zeke Brown 0.5-1.

Sacks: J.T. Barnett 0.5-0; Jaxson Poe 0.5-0. 

Pass deflections: Payton Shoemaker 1.

Interceptions: Will Futhey 1-23, Penn Morrison 1-9. 

Scoring: Payton Shoemaker — 4 TDs for 24 points; Grayson Diener — 4 PAT kicks for 4 points.

