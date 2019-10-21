Waverly Football Statistics @ Wheelersburg — Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Payton Shoemaker 21-201, 4 TDs.
Passing: Haydn’ Shanks 9-for-17 for 155 yards.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Will Futhey 6-119, Phoenix Wolf 2-9; Mark Stulley 1-27.
Total Offense Yards: 331
Kickoff Returns: Grayson Diener 1-5.
Punt Returns: Payton Shoemaker 1-12.
Kickoffs (No.-Yds.): Grayson Diener 5-for-249 for an average of 49.8 yards per kick with 2 touchbacks.
Punting: Grayson Diener 2-79 for an average of 395 with a long of 41 yards and two inside the 20-yard line; Payton Shoemaker 1-43 with one inside the 20-yard line.
Tackles: Mark Stulley 9.5, Zeke Brown 9, Wyatt Crabtree 8.5, Payton Shoemaker 7.5, Dakota Swepston 7.5, Will Futhey 6, J.T. Barnett 6, Penn Morrison 5, Kenny Cydrus 2.5, Brandon McGuin 1, Spencer Pollard 1, Jaxson Poe 1, Dylan Smith 0.5, Whyatt Ward 0.5, Hunter Ward 0.5.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): J.T. Barnett 2.5-5, Wyatt Crabtree 2-5, Dakota Swepston 1-4, Spencer Pollard 1-2, Zeke Brown 0.5-1.
Sacks: J.T. Barnett 0.5-0; Jaxson Poe 0.5-0.
Pass deflections: Payton Shoemaker 1.
Interceptions: Will Futhey 1-23, Penn Morrison 1-9.
Scoring: Payton Shoemaker — 4 TDs for 24 points; Grayson Diener — 4 PAT kicks for 4 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.