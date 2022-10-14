MINFORD — The Waverly Tigers evened their conference record at 2-2 and kept their playoff hopes alive with a 49-24 win over the Minford Falcons Friday night in Minford.

Waverly trailed 7-0 early but a bit quickly fought back with a 12-play drive. A bad snap on the extra point turned into a scramble drill. Wyatt Crabtree was in the right place at the right time, and caught a pass for a two-point score. Waverly also scored on a Jase Hurd run and Mason Kelly’s pass to Hudson Kelly before taking a 22-17 lead into the break.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments