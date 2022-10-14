MINFORD — The Waverly Tigers evened their conference record at 2-2 and kept their playoff hopes alive with a 49-24 win over the Minford Falcons Friday night in Minford.
Waverly trailed 7-0 early but a bit quickly fought back with a 12-play drive. A bad snap on the extra point turned into a scramble drill. Wyatt Crabtree was in the right place at the right time, and caught a pass for a two-point score. Waverly also scored on a Jase Hurd run and Mason Kelly’s pass to Hudson Kelly before taking a 22-17 lead into the break.
Waverly came out in the second half and held the Minford offense to just seven points and put up 27 points on the visiting side of the scoreboard.
The Tigers scored on their first two possessions in the second half. First, Mason Kelly found big brother Hudson on a 44-yard touchdown pass. Later in the quarter, Kelly found Kody Swords for a touchdown score.
In the final stanza, Kelly found Swords again from five yards out to put the game away for good.
Mason Kelly was 14-for-23 for 246 yards and four touchdowns. Jase Hurd paced the Waverly running attack running for 188 yards on 28 carries. Kody Swords grabbed six passes for 96 yards and a pair of scores, and Hudson caught four passes from his little brother and scored two touchdowns.
The Tigers finished with 483 yards of total offense.
