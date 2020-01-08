On Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, the Eastern High School Athletic Hall of Fame received some new members.
Between the junior varsity and varsity basketball games against the visiting Valley Indians, the 2006 state boys golf team and retired varsity volleyball coach Janet Day were inducted during a ceremony at center court.
The following sections include information on both the golf team and Day, highlighting their accomplishments in the world of athletics at Eastern High School.
2006 EHS Golf Team
During the 2006 season, the Eastern High School golf team had many exceptional accomplishments.The team set and broke both team and individual records multiple times. To date, all individual and team records are still held by one of the players at this time.
The 2006 boys golf team includes: Ian Bapst, Chase Brown, John Tyler Cantrell, A.J. Osborne, Bryan Osborne, Roman Slone, Head Coach Robie Day, and Assistant Coach James Craig.
Awards for the 2006 team included seven different match individual medalists, seven different match individual runners-up, one First Team All-Southeast District nomination, two Second Team All-Southeast district nominations, one All-Southeast District Honorable Mention nomination, the Southeast District Division III Coach of the Year, and three First Team All-Southern Ohio Conference Division I nominations. A total of five players finished in the top 10 of the final SOC standings. The Eagles also had two of the top five individual scorers at the sectional tournament and two of the top 10 individual scorers at the district tournament, including the overall district individual runner-up.
The 2006 golf team won the school’s first and only district championship in boys golf and was the first team from Eastern High School to ever reach an OHSAA state tournament.
Janet Day
Janet Day coached volleyball at Eastern High School for 21 years with two years as the junior varsity coach and 19 as the varsity head coach.
In her 19 varsity seasons, her teams won 18 Southern Ohio Conference Division I championships, 19 sectional championships, eight district runners-up, 10 district championships, five regional runners-up, one regional championship, and one OHSAA state tournament appearance, which was the first in league history.
During her tenure, Janet’s program produced 69 First Team All-SOC I nominations, 35 Second Team All-SOC nominations, 11 SOC Player of the Year honorees, 16 First Team District 14 Division IV nominations, 16 Second Team District 14 Division IV nominations, eight District 14 Division IV Player of the Year selections, 12 All-Ohio nominations, and 13 players went on to play at the collegiate level, including multiple collegiate All-Americans.
Janet was named SOC Division I Coach of the Year 14 times and the District 14 Division IV Coach of the Year five times. She was awarded the OHSAA State Coaches Award in 2008, the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association Achievement Award in both 2004 and 2012, and was selected to coach the OHSVCA state all-star game in 2012.
Janet finished her varsity coaching career with an overall record of 405 wins and 69 losses, with an overall win percentage of 85.4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.