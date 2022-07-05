Saturday double header action for the Waverly Post 142 Junior Shockers resulted in two more double-digit victories with a sweep of Logan Post 78.
The games were played at the Waverly High School field where the Junior Shockers opened with a 12-2 victory in the first contest and followed with a 13-2 triumph in the second game.
In both games, Logan’s only lead came in the top of the first inning.
The first game began with a run from Post 78. But the Shockers were quick to answer and gain the edge, producing two runs in the home half to go up 2-1.
Post 142 generated three more runs in the bottom of the second inning to increase the lead to 5-1. Post 78 followed with its final run of the game in the top of the third inning, trimming the lead to 5-2.
The Shockers took the victory on the 10-run rule by unloading with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to win 12-2.
Waverly finished with 11 hits and committed two errors, while Logan had two hits and committed four errors.
Several Shockers had strong days at the plate. Trevor Fike generated four RBIs in a 3-4 performance that included a run. Jamison Morton was 3-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Zane Brownfield was also 3-3 with a run and an RBI. Quinton Hurd went 2-3.
Ben Nichols started and pitched four innings to earn the victory. He gave up two runs (none earned) on two hits, while striking out seven and walking five. Trevor Fike logged an inning in relief, recording three strikeouts and one walk.
The second game of the day followed a similar trend, as the Shockers took the 13-2 win.
Post 78 struck first, generating both of its runs in the opening inning. Then the Shockers rebounded with three runs in the home half of the frame to go up 3-2.
Waverly added five more runs in the second inning to make the score 8-2. Then Post 142 capped the 13-12 win with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Every Shocker who batted had at least one hit, and four different players had doubles. In all, Waverly had 13 hits and no errors, while Logan produced two hits and committed four errors.
Quinton Hurd was 1-2 with a double, a run, a stolen base and an RBI. He also pitched three innings to pick up the victory. He gave up two runs on two hits, while striking out four and walking three.
Dylan Morton was 2-2 with a double, two runs, a stolen base and one RBI. He pitched an inning of relief and struck out all three batters he faced.
Hunter Hauck finished 2-4 with a double, a run, a stolen base and an RBI. Trevor Fike was 1-3 with a double, a run and an RBI.
Zane Brownfield was the lone Shocker with two RBIs, going 1-2 with a run. Garrett Moore went 2-3 with two runs, two stolen bases and one RBI. Tanner Nichols, Zack Hannah, Cam Thacker, and Gevin McCleese all finished 1-2 with one RBI.
The schedule for the Junior Shockers (11-5-1) had them traveling to Hillsboro to face the Post 129 Juniors on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they are scheduled to have a home game with South Webster 17U.
On Thursday, the Junior Shockers will begin the Region 5 tournament at VA Memorial Stadium with a 10 a.m. game against Portsmouth Post 23. The tournament will continue through Saturday with the winner advancing to the American Legion Junior State Tournament at Beavers Field in Lancaster.
