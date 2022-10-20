Sectional soccer action began this past week, which brought varsity competition to a close for Pike County’s teams.

On Monday, Oct. 17, the Waverly Tigers began Division II boys soccer tournament play at Unioto High School. Unioto defeated Waverly 6-0. Unioto faced Albany Alexander in a sectional final matchup and won 3-0 on Wednesday evening. Next, Unioto will face Gallia Academy in the district semifinal round on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments