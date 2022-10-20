Sectional soccer action began this past week, which brought varsity competition to a close for Pike County’s teams.
On Monday, Oct. 17, the Waverly Tigers began Division II boys soccer tournament play at Unioto High School. Unioto defeated Waverly 6-0. Unioto faced Albany Alexander in a sectional final matchup and won 3-0 on Wednesday evening. Next, Unioto will face Gallia Academy in the district semifinal round on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Division III boys soccer sectional action, Piketon traveled to South Webster and lost 9-0. Western was scheduled to play at South Point that same night, but ended up forfeiting due to injuries and illness. South Webster defeated South Point 2-0 on Thursday, Oct. 20. South Webster will face Minford in the district tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks traveled to Rock Hill for Division III tournament action and lost 9-0. Rock Hill advanced to the district semifinal round to face North Adams, which defeated West Union 8-0 to advance.
On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Waverly Lady Tigers traveled to Vincent Warren and suffered a 4-0 defeat. Warren moves on to the district semifinal round and will face Unioto on Monday, Oct. 24. Unioto defeated Thornville Sheridan 5-0 to set up the match.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.