Although they gained the early lead, the Eastern Eagles couldn't hold it in their Division IV sectional semifinal baseball game against Manchester on Saturday morning, suffering a 4-1 loss to bring the 2023 season to an end. 

Eastern's lone senior, Laken "Bear" Tomlison, was credited with the only RBI for the Eagles, having one of his team's two hits on the day. 


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments