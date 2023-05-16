Eastern's lone baseball senior Laken "Bear" Tomlison heads back to the dugout after his final at-bat in Saturday's home Division IV sectional semifinal baseball game. Tomlison had the only RBI for the Eagles, going 1-3.
Eastern junior second baseman Eddie Salmen puts the tag on Manchester's Leland Horner, who was caught stealing in the top of the sixth inning. Eastern catcher Cayden Haislop made the throw to Salmen in time for the tag.
Eastern's lone baseball senior Laken "Bear" Tomlison heads back to the dugout after his final at-bat in Saturday's home Division IV sectional semifinal baseball game. Tomlison had the only RBI for the Eagles, going 1-3.
Eastern junior second baseman Eddie Salmen puts the tag on Manchester's Leland Horner, who was caught stealing in the top of the sixth inning. Eastern catcher Cayden Haislop made the throw to Salmen in time for the tag.
Although they gained the early lead, the Eastern Eagles couldn't hold it in their Division IV sectional semifinal baseball game against Manchester on Saturday morning, suffering a 4-1 loss to bring the 2023 season to an end.
Eastern's lone senior, Laken "Bear" Tomlison, was credited with the only RBI for the Eagles, having one of his team's two hits on the day.
Eastern's lone run came in the bottom of the second inning. Dylan Morton worked a leadoff walk and moved to second when Cayden Haislop came up with a one-out walk. Then Eric Manley drew a walk to fill the bases. Tomlison stepped to the plate and poked a single to right field, scoring Morton. But the Eagles couldn't add any more runs, as the next two batters went down on strikes.
"Bear came through big. The offense struggled most of the year, especially the second part of the year. When we got to the second round of the SOC (Southern Ohio Conference Division II), we weren't putting the ball in play. I don't know what to attribute that to," Eastern coach Bill Garrison said.
The Greyhounds ran ahead with three runs in the top of the third inning, taking advantage of a pair of hits, an error, a walk and a hit batter. They added their final run in the top of the seventh inning to take the win 4-1. Eastern's only other hit came from Nate Havens in the bottom of the fifth inning. Havens ended his day 1-3.
"Nate Havens was our top hitter. He was around .350 or .360. We had a couple of other guys around .300 or .290," Garrison said. "We are missing one player today. We had a couple of arm injuries. Nate (Havens) has something wrong with his shoulder. He is on the mend. I put him in center field today and he tracked down some balls. Throwing has been hard for him."
On the mound, Eastern pitcher Dylan Morton threw all seven innings and was charged with the loss. He gave up four runs, three earned, on seven hits, while striking out eight and walking two.
Manchester pitcher Leland Horner went all seven innings as well, giving up one run on two hits, while striking out six batters and walking six. He was also one of the leading hitters for the Greyhounds, going 2-3 with an RBI. Teammate Drew Kennedy matched him with the same line.
Throughout the game, Bear Tomlison was encouraging his teammates between every inning. After Tomlison's final at-bat, his teammates encouraged him hugging him and telling him they loved him.
"Bear is a good leader in the dugout. He knew his role the whole time. Even though we only had one senior, there's always that unique senior. He will be hard to replace," Garrison said.
"We didn't play a bad game. We had three errors in one inning and it cost us in the end. I'm looking forward to next year. We will be in the middle division of the SOC and we will have seven seniors."
Eastern ends the year with an overall record of 5-20 and 0-16 in the SOC II.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.