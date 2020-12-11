The Waverly Lady Tigers came up just a little short in their road battle at Oak Hill Thursday evening, suffering a 46-38 loss.
Oak Hill’s Chloe Chambers produced a game high 24 points to lead the way for the Lady Oaks. She scored most of those in the first and last quarters. In the opening frame, Chambers accounted for 10 of the Lady Oaks 14 points. Waverly worked to keep pace, producing 11 points with five from Sarah Thompson, four from Carli Knight and a bucket from Zoiee Smith.
The Lady Tigers struggled to score in the second quarter. Knight produced the only two baskets over the eight minute stretch. In contrast, Oak Hill spread the ball between four different players and put up 12 points to go up 26-15 at the break.
Coming out of the locker room, Waverly’s defensive effort limited Oak Hill to just two points with the lone basket coming from Chambers. The Lady Tigers had contributions from Knight, Kelli Stewart and Paige Carter, who combined to score 11. That brought the Lady Tigers within two, 28-26, going to the final quarter.
Despite their efforts to contain Chambers, she produced 10 of Oak Hill’s 18 points in the final quarter. For Waverly, Smith led the charge with seven of the 12. Knight had two more buckets, while Stewart added an additional free throw. Waverly fell just short, suffering the 46-38 loss.
For the game, Knight finished with 16 points and two steals. Smith followed with nine points, nine assists, and six steals. Carter pulled down 16 rebounds to go along with five points. Thompson also had five points and five rebounds. Kelli Stewart added five points and four rebounds.
The Lady Tigers are set to head to Eastern on Monday evening to take on the Lady Eagles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.