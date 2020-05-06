In sports, there are few games, if any, that run deeper across a family bloodline than the game of baseball.
That's especially the case for the Knittel family.
A rarity in sports, all three of the Knittel brothers — Anthony, Brady, and Marty — ended up furthering their careers at the next level while playing integral roles on their collegiate teams in the process.
This includes the middle and youngest of the trio, Brady and Marty, who both continued their playing careers at Shawnee State while playing at the same historic confines that they called home during their time with Post 23 -- Branch Rickey Park.
"Baseball is a wonderful game and it has been so good to me," Brady said. "It's an honor to just be able to play the game. Being able to continue my journey in college at Shawnee State University was a blessing. It is an opportunity that I would never change, not only for baseball, but for the family that I found at SSU."
"It's been a blessing," Marty said. "The game of baseball has been so good to me and to be able to play in front of my family and friends is an incredible feeling. Sometimes, I wouldn't change it for anything."
For the Knittels, it's no surprise that all three brothers, all with outgoing personalities, wanted the ball in their hands from the outset. At nearby Portsmouth West High School in West Portsmouth, all three brothers pitched for the Senators as regular starters -- while supplying longtime head coach Chris Rapp with at least one Knittel on the roster from 2008 to 2018.
Anthony, the first of the three brothers, led the way by becoming a multi-time First-Team Division III All-Southeast District selection while at West as a pitcher. His prowess on the mound led to Knittel scoring an opportunity with NCAA Division III Marietta, where the freshman contributed to the Ohio Athletic Conference program's second consecutive NCAA Division III National Championship as a reliever in 2012. He later transferred to Rio Grande and contributed heavily on the RedStorm's pitching staff in 2014 and 2015, with the latter unit winning 35 games and winning what is now the River States Conference's Championship en route to a NAIA National Tournament berth.
Brady, a freshman in high school during Anthony's senior year, picked up right where his brother left off, becoming a key part of the pitching staff and the infield himself. He, like his older brother before him, also earned First-Team Division III All-Southeast District honors after a senior season where he batted .367 with two home runs and just two strikeouts -- all while going 4-2 with a 1.63 ERA on the hill for the Senators.
Following Brady's graduation, Marty made the jump from middle school to high school baseball as a freshman in 2015 and began carving his own path to success. The youngest of the three Knittel brothers made back-to-back Second-Team Division All-Southeast District teams while playing first base, third base, and pitcher for West, competing a 10-year journey where the trio led the Senators to five district appearances, three Division III District Final showings, and a 2013 Division III District Championship, which Brady was a part of.
"There are so many memories playing for (Chris) Rapp and for me, went all the way back to elementary school when Anthony was in high school," Marty said. "Those memories playing baseball for Coach Rapp is remarkable. He taught me so much about baseball, but more importantly, life."
"It was a complete honor to play under (Chris) Rapp for me and my family," Brady said. "Coach Rapp is a great coach/person. He taught me a lot about baseball and how to be a competitor, because losing wasn't an option. He not only taught us those lessons on the field, but he taught us life lessons off of it as well. My time playing at West with Coach Rapp will always hold a special place in my heart."
Initially, Brady went to Rio Grande -- and played a big role on the same 2015 team that his older brother also played on, logging the fourth-most starts on the staff for the then-Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (KIAC) Champions and NAIA National Tournament Qualifiers.
However, the allure of transferring to the hometown team won out.
"After my freshman season, I contacted (Chris) Moore about transferring," Brady said. "Luckily, we had played Shawnee State that year, and I was able to pitch. That gave him an opportunity to see who I was. He invited me down for a visit, and after talking with him and (Phil) Butler, I decided that it would be a great decision to continue my career as a Bear.
Over the next three seasons, Knittel established himself as a trusted member of the squad, appearing in 41 games and starting 17 during his time as a Bear. He appeared in 16 contests as a junior, good for third-most on the staff, and added in a dozen appearances as a senior to tie for fourth on the pitching staff in outings. Additionally, in 25 fielding chances as a pitcher, Knittel committed just one defensive error during his time at Shawnee State.
"I was not only able to pursue baseball, but was able to graduate with a college degree in mathematics," Brady said. "I thank (Chris) Moore and (Phil) Butler everyday for accepting me in as a transfer because it was a great decision to become a part of the family at Shawnee State."
Two months after the middle brother finished playing at SSU, Marty officially followed in his footsteps by officially joining the Bears in July 2018. The youngest of the three Knittel brothers has also quickly proven himself as Marty, after appearing in eight games during the 2019 season, appeared in seven of Shawnee State's 20 games in 2020 as a relief pitcher. His appearances were second-most on the staff during the season and his innings pitched (18) were most among relief pitchers on the staff and only trailed No. 1 and No. 2 starters Kyle Wisniewski and Garrett Goodwin for the most in the program.
For both Brady and Marty, playing for Shawnee State and playing at Branch Rickey Park, in general, is especially of great significance considering not only their hometown ties to the area, but the legendary players and figures who have played on the hallowed grounds of BRP in the past, such as past MLB All-Stars Al Oliver, Larry Hisle, Don Gullett, and Gene Tenace among others. All four individuals ended up winning at least one World Series as a player or as a member of a coaching staff, with Tenace winning a World Series as a player and as a coach.
"It's been really special," Marty said. "A lot of people don't know or understand the history. I remember watching Anthony and Brady play under-the-lights doubleheaders when I was in elementary or middle school, and that was as fun as a kid that loves baseball. As far as inside the fence, all I can say is that the feeling of getting out on the mound in front of SSU fans is absolutely incredible. It makes me more excited for next year to come, and get back to playing some ball with an awesome group of teammates that I have."
"The history behind the park is unbelievable," Brady said. "Being able to be a part of such history is a blessing. As a high schooler, being a part of Post 23 and playing at Branch Rickey Park was amazing. However, it was even better to play on that field as a college pitcher, and to be a part of the hometown history of Branch Rickey Park."
Today, the Knittels are continuing to add on to the family legacy and the strong tradition of baseball in Scioto County. Anthony coached as an assistant under Aaron Hopper as Minford collected a OHSAA Division III District Final appearance in 2017 and the school's first-ever OHSAA Division III Final Four appearance in 2018 to go along with its first outright SOC II Championship in 50 years, then led the Falcons back to the Division III Regional Finals last year to go along a shared SOC II Championship in his first season as head coach.
Brady, meanwhile, has not only assisted in Minford's growth as a program, but has also helped keep the Post 23 tradition alive, becoming the head coach of Portsmouth Post 23 last summer after Matt Miller helped bring back the American Legion program following a short hiatus. Then, there's Marty, who figures to be a critical component of a Shawnee State unit that potentially could bring all but two players back for the 2021 season.
Both Brady and Marty credit their success as individuals to the knowledge that they and Anthony have shared with each other as different situations have come about in their playing and coaching careers.
"I can't even describe it," Marty said. "It's one of those things that I know I might not be in this situation if it weren't for not only Brady, but Anthony as well. We would sit out in the yard and just craft each other's pitches and mechanics in all sorts of different ways. It's awesome to sit back and see how much brothers can help and how much they care about you and your game."
"It has helped tremendously," Brady said. "Not only do you know yourself best as a player and a coach, but your brothers know you just as well. When it comes time for a slump, and you don't know what you're doing wrong, you can always count on each other to be there with great advice."
As for the program at Shawnee State in general, both of the Knittels that have donned the Blue and White believe that SSU is in excellent shape going forward -- not only with the talent that is in place now, but the culture that is present as well. After all, the culture present is usually an extension of how the program performs on gamedays.
"As (Phil) Butler said numerous times, we struggled finding our identity," Marty said. "We struggled with the big hits in the big moments or a big pitch in those big moments. I think about a week before conference play, we started to get in that direction. For me, I was super excited to continue after that first weekend. We went out and started off with a 1-2 record in MSC play, but I think for where we were at, that was a positive going into that next weekend in which we never had. I sit down and looked at the roster the other day, and seeing who we have, who's coming back and if we can keep our heads right and get better everyday, I believe that next year can be a huge year for us."
"I honestly believe that there is nothing but good news to come for the baseball program at SSU," Brady said. "(Phil) Butler has done a great job in the past two years and is making amazing strides. Casey Claflin is doing an incredible job helping Coach Butler, and both of them are getting Shawnee State to where they need to be. From talking with them to watching some games this year, there is no doubt with the caliber of players coming back that they can do awesome things. With the combination of depth that Butler and Claflin have now and the recruitment process taking place this offseason, there is no doubt in my mind that this program is on the climb."
